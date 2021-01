India must curb Jingoism

Since last year, the continued stalemate of the China-India border and New Delhi protectionist policies aimed at Chinese companies have cast a shadow over relations between the two neighbors. Recent developments show that rationality and restraint are urgently needed to steer troubled connections in a more stable context. The ninth China-India corps commander-level meeting was held on Sunday at the Moldo-Chushul border checkpoint. In a joint statement issued Tuesday, the two sides agreed to continue their efforts to curb their front-line troops and to stabilize and control the situation along the current control line in the western sector of the China-China border. India. Given that there have been a number of clashes between troops at the border, that the two military continue to engage in high-level talks shows that there is a common commitment to prevent border tensions from spiraling out of control. However, the tendency of the Indian media to resolve the border issue shows no sign of softening even at a time when both militaries are trying to stabilize the situation. On Monday, as the Indian Army tried to reduce a clash between frontline troops in the eastern sector, saying it was “resolved by local commanders according to established protocols”, some media outlets deliberately tried to quell the jingoist enthusiasm by playing Incidents. In fact, it has become customary for some Indian media outlets to fan the flames of nationalism by portraying India as the victim of “Chinese aggression.” In such circumstances, it is not surprising that anti-China sentiment in India is growing, providing the backdrop to several rounds of repressive measures taken by the Indian government against Chinese companies since last year. In a move that will do nothing to improve its relations with China, the Indian government has now announced that it is permanently banning 59 popular Chinese applications. This protectionist move is not only unfair to Chinese companies offering applications, but also tarnishes India’s image and its investment environment. This will ultimately do harm to India’s global and regional ambition, because only regional and global competition, not protectionism, will help increase India’s competitiveness. As such, New Delhi needs to be more stubborn and far-sighted in dealing with China-related issues. It must comply with the five-point agreement reached by the two countries’ foreign ministers when they met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Moscow in September last year. It is imperative for peace and stability in the region that India does not let go of its disputes with China.







