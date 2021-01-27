Do not suppress dissent

First things first. The Oli administration cannot waive its primary obligation to respect and protect the constitutionally guaranteed right of citizens to assemble peacefully without weapons. Article 17 (2) (b) of the Nepalese constitution guarantees that every citizen has the freedom to assemble peacefully and without arms. Nepal is also a party to the 1996 International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, Article 21 of which regulates the right to peaceful assembly. Therefore, it is the duty of governments to respect and implement these national and international legal frameworks provided to ensure civil and political freedom in accordance with the inalienable rights of citizens.

As the leading civil law enforcement agency, Nepal Police are also required by law to recognize and protect these human rights; but as is evident in their actions, from time to time, the institution has miserably failed to develop an awareness that they should protect the rights of the people rather than serve the interests of government. The failure of a police force to function properly in a democracy has tarnished the image of the Nepal Police, lowered the morale of diligent officers and undermined public confidence in the institution. Under every leadership, past and present, the Nepali Police have gained a reputation for suppressing civil and political rights, often using brutal force, which has harmed and even killed people.

This begs the question: Who does the Nepalese Police serve?

History is replete with the damage done by intolerant administrations and their ironclad influence on the police force, which has failed to reform itself and adapt to more democratic forms of policing. On Monday, police used water cannons and batons to disperse a peaceful civic protest led by prominent citizens against the House dissolution movement, which has drawn strong sentences from all walks of life. Recalling past police crackdowns on peaceful protests, police charged protesters and used water cannons to disperse them as they marched on the prime ministers’ official residence in Baluwatar.

Over a dozen protesters have been injured, six of them critically and who are receiving treatment. Photojournalists were also spared when documenting the clash. Five photographers were injured when they were targeted by police, according to the Photo Journalists Club. This open attack by the Oli administration on the fundamental rights of citizens using excessive police force against peaceful rallies is unacceptable in a democracy and must be stopped. The leadership of the Nepal Police should also understand that although the institution is an arm of the state, its main task is to uphold the law and abide by it. It must do better than partner with the government, which is plotting undemocratic territories by openly suppressing the right to dissent and calling the entire opposition an anti-national force.

With its ignorant warnings, the Oli administration has become increasingly intolerant of democratic values ​​and the rule of law, as has been evident since the early days when the government tried to stop peaceful assembly and curb the hard-won freedom of citizens . The Constitution of Nepal, promulgated by an elected assembly, guarantees the fundamental right to freedom of expression and thought, and the right to peaceful assembly. They are essential values ​​in a democracy. It does no good to the government when it misuses the police to oppress citizens and stifle democratic norms, because suppressing the state against nonviolent resistance will only increase the incentive to fight again.

Both the government and the Nepalese Police must be held accountable for their abuse of power and disobedience to the law. Civil dissent and demonstrations, the Oli administration must understand, are massive complaints against its undemocratic stance. Shockingly, the leadership that once had taken an end to police brutality has been transformed by the champions of democracy into a totalitarian regime. It is imperative that this arrogance be kept under control to ensure that democracy survives because that is how a democracy works.