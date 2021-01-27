International
Circumcision in Quebec does not apply to homeless people: judge
The siege of Quebec has been suspended against homeless people, by the Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday.
Judge Chantal Masse says the plaintiff, a group of legal aid attorneys working on behalf of homeless clients, demonstrated that the life, safety and health of homeless people were endangered by the state.
Because homeless people have nowhere to go at night, she decided that “the measure as it would not apply to people experiencing homelessness”.
Circumcision has a discriminatory and disproportionate effect on people experiencing homelessness, contrary to the right to equality of persons, she says.
“The measure violates the right to life, liberty and security of the person protected by the Canadian and Quebec statutes for people experiencing homelessness,” says Masse.
Quebec residents are only allowed outside between 8pm and 5am for essential trips under the curfew, but the safeguard suspends the curfew for homeless people until 5 February.
The order was sought from attorneys representing the Mobile Legal Clinic. The group’s nomination is to promote access to justice for the homeless and other marginalized people.
The group argued that the state of detention is “arbitrary and disproportionate” when it comes to the homeless. Forcing homeless people to be off the streets and inside when they do not have a home was urging them to do the impossible, the group said.
The Quebec prime minister had been under increasing pressure to ease restrictions for the homeless.
Montreal Mayor Valrie Plante called on Franois Legaultto to restore the curfew for those who have nowhere to go.
She welcomed the decision on Tuesday, saying on Twitter that “the decision will make life easier for people experiencing homelessness and for those working in the field who support them”.
Legault has argued that there are plenty of places for homeless people to stay in Montreal with the addition of new, makeshift shelters throughout the city.
“There are designated places for them,” Legaultsa said when he announced the curfew earlier this month. “Especially with the cold, we would like them to be inside and there is enough space available.”
Following Masse’s decision on Tuesday, Junior Health Minister Lionel Carmantsaid the government takes note of the decision and will review it before commenting.
