Coronavirus: Quebec Superior Court rules in favor of banning homelessness – Montreal
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that people experiencing homelessness should be exempted from the province’s curfew rules, designed to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.
Justice Chantal Masse thus issued a protection order to suspend the curfew for the homeless until 5 February.
Under Quebec traffic rules, people with some exceptions must stay indoors between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Those who violate the regulations are subject to fines ranging from $ 1,000 to $ 6,000.
In its ruling issued Tuesday evening, Masse agreed with plaintiffs that the health and safety of homeless people was being endangered by the time of detention and said the mass impact on the homeless population was “discriminatory and disproportionate”.
Clinique Juridique Itinrante, a legal organization for the homeless, filed the claim Friday.
During court proceedings Monday, attorney Bruce Johnston told the judge that the home stay order could not be enforced for someone who does not have a place of residence.
Lawyers representing the homeless argued that the population is already marginalized and vulnerable.
Many of them have substance abuse problems or suffer from mental health issues that often lead them to situations that require police intervention, resulting in subsequent legal action and criminalization of the population.
Meanwhile, government attorney Eric Cantin said homeless people should go to shelters during the curfew and that if they could not go, the state of detention would not apply to them.
Judge Masse, however, questioned how police can determine who is or is not able to stay in a shelter.
A spokesman for the prime minister said Legault was awaiting a court decision.
Quebec Prime Minister Franois Legault has consistently refused to grant an exemption to the homeless, despite calls from politicians and community groups alike.
He argued that some may claim to be homeless to avoid curfew fines.
Legault has also defended the work of police officers in charge of enforcing the curfew across Quebec. He said officers are not going out of their way to fine the homeless, stressing that their job is not to give tickets but to direct them to a shelter.
He also noted a recent drop in cases and hospitalizations as evidence that the curfew is working.
