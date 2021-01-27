Victims of rape and incest and 12-year-old girl sent to mothers’ and children’s homes







More than 10,000 women and children, including victims of rape and incest and a young girl as young as 12, were taken to the homes of mothers and babies in Northern Ireland, a long-awaited report has found.

Research by academics highlighted “a culture of stigma, shame and secrecy associated with unmarried mothers” between 1922 and 1990.

The report raised serious concerns about death rates among home-tied infants and found that some women felt pressured to give up their children.

But more research was said on the deaths and adoptions of infants.

Although researchers were not asked to look at separate infant homes, where about a third of infants were sent from mothers and infants’ homes, they noted “alarming” death rates in a home – St Joseph’s in Belfast – where the rate of death rate was 50 percent in the 1920s.

The executive yesterday ordered an independent “victim-centered” investigation to be set up after a six-month consultation with survivors.

But activists said the report “raises more questions than answers” and reiterated calls for a full legal investigation into the homes.

First Minister Arlene Foster said yesterday the voices of the survivors would be heard “loud and clear”.

“It is with great regret that we acknowledge the pain of those experiences and the harm caused to women and girls who did nothing more than be pregnant out of wedlock, some of them criminally against their will,” she said.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the report provided a “sad and disturbing” picture of the suffering of thousands of women and their children.

“They failed at every level and we can not allow them to fail any longer,” she said.

The report examined 14 institutions, including the homes of mothers and infants affiliated with the Catholic and Protestant churches, the Magdalene laundry, a Salvation Army home, and homes run by health and social services and charities.

Figures from mothers and children’s homes suggest that 4 per cent of babies were stillborn or died shortly after birth, although current figures are likely to be much higher after taking into account orphanages.

This comes after a report on the homes of mothers and babies in the Republic, published earlier this month, revealed that 9,000 children died at home in the state.

Yesterday’s report – by researchers from Queen Belfast University and the University of Ulster – found that a “significant” number of babies, mostly from Catholic-run homes, moved across the border, although researchers could not determine exactly how many were adopted. by couples in the Republic, Britain and America.

About a third of babies were sent to institutions, 15 per cent were raised and just over a quarter were adopted, although adoption figures could be much higher.

Many women told researchers they were under pressure to give up their children and as a result had suffered from long-term mental health problems.

Most of the women were sent home because of pressure from their families. Religious groups, clergy, doctors, and state welfare agencies were heavily involved in referring thousands of women.

About 2,800 women were sent to three Magdalene laundries run by Good Example in Belfast, Derry and Newry, including a “substantial” number under the age of 18.

These included women transferred from the homes of mothers and babies after giving birth, women sent to court as an alternative to prison, those thought to have learning disabilities, and in some cases women “accompanied by British soldiers”. during Problems.

Most of the homes were in Belfast, with a few notable exceptions including Mother Marianvale and the orphanage in Newry and St. Mary’s home in Derry, run by the Sisters of the Good Shepherd.

The report found that:

– At least 10,500 women were sent home between 1922 and 1990, although the figure is likely to be much higher because the data were incomplete for all institutions.

– Many thousands of unmarried women were also born into working-class homes between 1922 and 1948 but this data could not be researched in depth “given the timing of the research”.

– Some of the women had been victims of rape or incest, although crimes were not always reported. Some victims were sent to work in a Magdalene laundry after they were born.

– About a third of those admitted were under the age of 19 and most were between the ages of 20 and 29.

– Women at home reported having to clean, polish floors and clean clothes during pregnancy.

– Some women said the staff was “not charming and sometimes cruel”. They said they had to be born alone in the hospital, without visitors and thought they were “morally judged” by the medical staff.

– Some women, especially young mothers, describe “predatory sexual behavior” at home or in a maternity hospital.

Attorney Claire McKeegan, of Phoenix Law, representing Mothers and Their Children for Justice NI, said: “In our view, the research report shows more questions than answers and really underscores the need for a full legal investigation into what happened. “

Mrs. McKeegan also raised concerns that the consultation process would cause a further delay for survivors seeking justice.

“The survivors wanted an announcement today for a full legal investigation,” she said.

Senior Pension Officer Judith Gillespie, who led the independent working group at home, said a public inquiry was not on the table.

“It is so important that that investigation or inquiry is actually co-designed with the survivors, so that they have freedom in the process,” she said.

“This is a group of people who have been deprived of their power and choices for so long and now we are giving them the choice again.”

In a statement last night the Sisters of Our Lady of Good Shepherd Charity said the report “reflects a time in our history when women did not receive the necessary and deserved support from family, society or the state”. She said she provided services to women “when no other option seemed available to them” and that many former residents appreciated the support they received.

He added: “It was not a good experience for everyone and we wish we could have done more for the women in our care at such a critical time in their lives. We regret that we could not and did not always meet the multifaceted needs of these women. ”