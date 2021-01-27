NAB will not harass any real businessman, says the chairman – Gazeta

ISLAMABAD: The head of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), retired Justice Javed Iqbal on Tuesday spread the impression that the responsibility watchdog was harassing the business community, but warned corrupt elements that they would not be spared.

The NAB would never take any action to harass any real businessman, but would go after those who commit human fraud, the chairman of the anti-graft supervisor said during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

Justice Iqbal said NAB had never asked any businessman about his source of capital and investments other than money laundering cases.

At the same time, he attacked certain politicians and businessmen. Without mentioning anyone, he said the NAB also recovered billions of dollars from the king’s manufacturers. He said NAB had asked them about their source of income as they made properties in Dubai within a few years as previously they only had one motorcycle.

He says only 25 to 30 judges are hearing 1,235 references in the courts of responsibility

Where did all this come from? They had no answer and they thought it was better to leave the country, noted Mr. Iqbal.

He said 48 487 billion had been recovered since he took office as head of the anti-graft body three years ago.

He said NAB took the first step and went after those that were considered untouchable until a few years ago. Intimidation, threats or blackmail would not affect the work of the guards, he stated.

Mr Iqbal made it clear that NAB was not working against the business community, dismissing claims that businessmen were forced to leave the country due to harassment. He believed that those businessmen who left the country for a better future, went abroad of their own free will.

He said only 25 to 30 judges dealt with 1,235 references in the courts of responsibility and stressed that the strength of NAB courts should be increased for the speedy adjudication of corruption cases.

In some cases, he said, people who had been appointed to corruption references had sought permission to speak directly with complainants about settlements, and the NAB had never objected to it.

Mr. Iqbal said the business community was the backbone of the economy as it was providing great services to the country by promoting business activities, providing jobs, increasing exports and bringing foreign currency into the country.

He claimed that NAB never stopped any investment projects as they were contributing to strengthen the country’s economy and instructions were issued that no businessman should be called to NAB office by phone nor humiliated in any way.

The NAB chief added that all cases related to taxes and sub-invoices of the business community were being transferred to the Federal Revenue Board and no such case of the business community was currently pending with his institution.

Responding to complaints from members of the business community, Mr. Iqbal said that businessmen could contact the director in question in case of any complaints against NAB, while he was also available on the last Thursday of each month to hear complaints public.

We have appointed a full-time director at NAB headquarters and regional offices to deal with complaints from the business community, but so far no complaints have been received, he said.

ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan stressed that NAB should open its facilitation table at ICCI to address NAB related issues of the business community. Representatives of Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Sialkot, Bhawalpur, Karachi and other chambers of commerce and industry also attended the meeting via video link and highlighted various issues for the attention of the NAB chairman who assured them that he would also visit the chambers. others to address business community issues.

Published in Agim, 27 January 2021