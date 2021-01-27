Trudeau urges Canadians to cancel travel plans, says new COVID-19 restrictions are coming

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a press conference at Rideau Cottage, Ottawa, on January 22, 2021. BLAIR GABLE / Reuters

Ongoing tensions between the provinces and the federal government over the management of the COVID-19 pandemic led again on Tuesday to the question of whether and how border controls could be strengthened to slow the spread of the virus.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Canadians to cancel any non-essential trips they have planned outside or even inside Canada in the coming weeks as new travel restrictions are on the way. What form they may take remains to be seen.

The bad choices of some will never be allowed to put everyone else at risk, he said at a news conference outside his home at the Rideau Cottage House in Ottawa.

The prime ministers for Ontario and Quebec, however, suggested that new measures could be implemented quickly, including mandatory quarantine on hotels for returning passengers, flight bans from places where new variants of the new coronavirus are circulating, and mandatory post-arrival testing. in Canada.

We are not the first country to request this and we will not be the last, said Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford during a visit to Toronto Pearson International Airport, where a pilot project is underway to test several incoming passengers.

I can not understand for my life why we are not testing every single person who comes through this airport and ground crossings as well. We have to close.

On Tuesday, the number of global issues reached 100 million since the coronavirus was first discovered a little over a year ago. The first cases in Canada were found a year ago this week.

To date, over 19,000 Canadians have died and more than 753,000 have been infected with the virus.

The number of cases believed to be specifically related to travel is less than two percent, a fact that officials typically relate to a ban that has been in place for nearly a year on non-essential travel to Canada, and related quarantine measures. .

As of January 7, people coming to Canada must also take a COVID-19 pre-arrival test.

The Canadian Border Services Agency said on Tuesday that since that requirement went into effect, there has been a 33 per cent drop in international passenger arrivals by plane compared to a similar period last year.

Still, dozens of flights have arrived since that date with passengers on board who later came out positive for COVID-19.

In Alberta, where a pilot project to test some returning passengers at the land border and at Calgary Airport has been under way since November, 1.15 percent of the tests have returned positive since last week.

Data released Tuesday on the Toronto program, which began this month, showed 2.26 percent of tests so far turned positive.

Wesley Lesosky, who heads a union division representing about 15,000 flight attendants on nine airlines, told the House of Commons Transportation Committee on Tuesday that there should be a serious look at the use of rapid tests at airports before anyone boardes on a plane.

Currently, a person leaving for Canada must go and take his test, known as PCR, within 72 hours of their departure and provide proof of a negative result.

While non-core travel to Canada is limited, it is far more challenging to simply block Canadians or permanent residents from traveling abroad or returning.

Trudeau also said commercial flights on Tuesday often carry cargo, so there are concerns that restrictions could affect trade.

Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault likened the debate to this time last year, when pressure began on Trudeau to close the border due to the pandemic’s arrival in Canada.

The closures did not end until mid-March after thousands of spring break travelers from Quebec had already left and returned, launching the first wave of pandemics in that province.

He said he did not understand why it took so long for Trudeau to act this time.

Every day there are travelers coming, every day passing by an added danger, Legault said in French.

So there is an urgency to act.

The National Airlines Council, which represents Canada’s largest airline, said Tuesday that despite concerns about winter travel, international air service is down 90 percent and domestic service has been cut by 80 percent.

The number of cases continued to decline in most of Manitoba, but officials there also want tougher border controls and have decided to deploy some people starting Friday, all arrivals outside the provinces will have to be isolated.

Prime Minister Brian Pallister said the move was necessary given the proliferation of COVID-19 variants and the slowdown in vaccine supplies.

No dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will arrive in Canada this week and there will be a reduction in shipments next week as the company reopens a manufacturing facility in Europe.

The slowdown has seen provinces warn of ending vaccines, and delaying second doses or even introducing the first ones into the arms of some priority populations, an issue they blame entirely on the federal government.

An independent effort by researchers in Saskatchewan to track the distribution and administration of vaccines in Canada estimates that about 77 percent of the 1.1 million doses received so far have been administered.

During an emergency debate Tuesday evening, Procurement Minister Anita Anand told the House of Commons that Pfizer has assured her it will increase its deliveries once its plant is upgraded and still fulfills its contractual obligation to supply Canada with four million doses by the end of the March. Another two million doses are planned by Moderna by that time.

With just those two vaccines, Anand said the country remains on track to meet governments’ goal of vaccinating every Canadian ready by the end of September. If Health Canada authorizes any of the other five vaccine candidates for whom the government has contracts, it said the schedule could be speeded up.

Conservative leader Erin OToole criticized Trudeau for the early suggestion of the day that Canada is in good shape when it comes to vaccine supplies.

He thinks they were in good shape when Canadians will receive only eight percent of the vaccines his government promised Canadians just last month, OToole said.

If this is what the prime minister considers a good form … what does he consider a terrible form? Three percent?

Green MP Elizabeth May called on opposition parties to lower the temperature, arguing that it is an extraordinary achievement of modern science that vaccines exist for something we did not even know about a year ago.

Still, she asked Anand if there is a link between Pfizers seeking more favorable tax treatment from the Canadian government at the same time as it is delaying the supply of its vaccine.

Anand said the only things she has discussed with Pfizer are her contractual obligations and birth schedule for the vaccine.

I have not discussed any other issues with vaccine suppliers.

