The latest numbers at COVID-19 in Canada for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 pm ET on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

There are 757,022 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 757,022 confirmed cases (59,551 active, 678,068 resolved, 19,403 deaths).*The total number of cases includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travelers.

There were 4,011 new cases on Tuesday from 34,572 tests completed, for a 12 percent positivity rate. The active case rate is 158.43 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 37,271 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 5,324.

There were 165 new deaths reported on Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 1,137 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 162. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.43 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 51.62 per 100,000 people.

17,120,912 tests have been completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 398 confirmed cases (six active, 388 resolved, four deaths).

There were zero new cases on Tuesday from 158 tests completed, for a 0.0 per cent positivity rate. The active case rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero.

No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

78,477 tests have been completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 110 confirmed cases (six active, 104 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases on Tuesday from 267 tests completed, for a 0.0 per cent positivity rate. The active case rate is 3.82 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero.

No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

88,900 tests have been completed.

Nova Scotia: 1,572 confirmed cases (11 active, 1,496 resolved, 65 deaths).

There was a new case on Tuesday from 934 tests completed, for a positivity rate of 0.11 percent. The active case rate is 1.13 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 11 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is two.

No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 6.69 per 100,000 people.

201,358 tests have been completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,161 confirmed cases (340 active, 807 resolved, 14 deaths).

There were 10 new cases on Tuesday out of 1,048 tests completed, for a positivity rate of 0.95 percent. The active case rate is 43.77 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 157 new cases. The average number of new seven-day cases is 22.

There were zero new deaths reported on Tuesday. Over the past seven days there has been a new death reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is zero. The seven-day average death rate is 0.02 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 1.8 per 100,000 people.

137,228 tests have been completed.

_ Quebec: 256,002 confirmed cases (15,622 active, 230,803 resolved, 9,577 deaths).

There were 1,166 new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 184.11 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10,268 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 1,467.

On Tuesday there were 56 new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 435 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 62. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.73 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 112.87 per 100,000 people.

2,695,925 tests have been completed.

_ Ontario: 258,700 confirmed cases (23,036 active, 229,755 resolved, 5,909 deaths).

There were 1,740 new cases on Tuesday from 29,712 tests completed, for a positivity rate of 5.9 percent. The active case rate is 158.14 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 16,423 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 2,346.

There were 63 new deaths reported on Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 430 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 61. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.42 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 40.57 per 100,000 people.

9,007,713 tests have been completed.

_ Manitoba: 28,902 confirmed cases (3,492 active, 24,601 resolved, 809 deaths).

There were 92 new cases on Tuesday from 1,556 tests completed, for a positivity rate of 5.9 percent. The active case rate is 254.99 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,162 new cases. The average number of new seven-day cases is 166.

There were five new deaths reported on Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 26 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is four. The seven-day average death rate is 0.27 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 59.07 per 100,000 people.

450,194 tests have been completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 22,646 confirmed cases (2,649 active, 19,729 resolved, 268 deaths).

There were 230 new cases on Tuesday out of 897 tests completed, for a 26 percent positivity rate. The active case rate is 225.55 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,775 new cases. The average number of new seven-day cases is 254.

On Tuesday there were 14 new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 43 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is six. The seven-day average death rate is 0.52 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 22.82 per 100,000 people.

331,591 tests have been completed.

_ Alberta: 121,901 confirmed cases (8,652 active, 111,662 resolved, 1,587 deaths).

There were 366 new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 197.93 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,134 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 591.

On Tuesday there were 13 new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 124 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 18. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.41 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 36.3 per 100,000 people.

3,061,844 tests have been completed.

_ British Columbia: 65,234 confirmed cases (5,714 active, 58,352 resolved, 1,168 deaths).

There were 406 new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 112.67 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,322 new cases. The average number of new seven-day cases is 475.

On Tuesday there were 14 new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 78 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 11. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.22 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 23.03 per 100,000 people.

1,044,931 tests have been completed.

_ Yukon: 70 confirmed cases (zero active, 69 resolved, one death).

There were zero new cases on Tuesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero.

No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 2.45 per 100,000 people.

6,229 tests have been completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 31 confirmed cases (six active, 25 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 13.39 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been a total of one new case. The seven-day average of new cases is zero.

No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

9,064 tests have been completed.

_ Nunavut: 282 confirmed cases (17 active, 264 resolved, one death).

There were zero new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 43.84 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 16 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is two.

No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 2.58 per 100,000 people.

7,382 tests have been completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on January 26, 2021.

Canadian Press