South Korea reports huge jump in COVID-19 cases over Christian school blasts





Seoul (Reuters) – South Korean authorities on Wednesday were trying to contain coronavirus outbreaks centered around Christian schools as the country reported an increase in infections, dampening hopes for a speedy exit from a third wave of the pandemic. Photograph Photograph: Women wearing a mask as a measure to prevent contracting coronavirus (COVID-19) disease walk under an umbrella as it snows in Seoul, South Korea, January 18, 2021. REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji A total of 297 COVID-19 cases were found in six mission-run churches and schools run by a Christian organization, senior health official Yoon Tae-ho told a news conference. More than 100 cases were confirmed overnight between people linked to a church and its mission school in Gwangju, about 270km (168 miles) south of Seoul, officials said. Another 171 cases have been linked to a school affiliated in Daejeon City since Jan. 17. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the explosion at the Daejeon mission school appeared to have been spreading for some time before it was discovered. The Christian organization responsible for the facilities, the International Mission, was ordered to try all connected to 32 of its 40 schools and churches across the country. The group apologized for not taking early measures to prevent the blast. She said that while some infected students may have been asymptomatic, she also failed to require students with cold-like symptoms to be tested. We apologize deeply that we have not responded before and that we thought the students might have caught a cold when a student first developed a fever, a statement said. The organization said it would present a comprehensive list of students and staff at its schools across the country. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun called on people connected to the affected facilities to be tested. The key is speed. “I urge local authorities and governments to make comprehensive efforts to identify related facilities and prevent further transmission,” Chung told a government conference. KDCA reported 559 new cases as of midnight on Tuesday, up from 354 the day before, bringing the national number to 76,429 infections with 1,378 deaths. South Korea had managed to control the virus thanks to aggressive evidence and tracking contacts, but a third wave that erupted late last year has proved more difficult to control. KDCA has said that 45.4% of infections in the country over the past year have been caused by infections of groups coming from specific nearby groups. Religious sites were the main source of such groups. Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Edited by Miyoung Kim and Stephen Coates

