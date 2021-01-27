A look at COVID-19 vaccines in Canada on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

The latest numbers for COVID-19 vaccines in Canada as of 10:30 pm ET on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. In Canada, provinces are reporting 28,505 new vaccines administered for a total of 868,454 doses given.

Provinces and territories used 77.37 percent of their vaccine supply.

There were zero new vaccines distributed in provinces and territories for a total of 1,122,450 doses delivered so far. Provinces and territories used 77.37 percent of their vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland, PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories usually do not report daily.

Newfoundland is reporting 3,258 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 8,549 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 16,326 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Newfoundland for a total of 16,500 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.2 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 51.81 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

PEI is reporting 1,207 new vaccines administered over the last seven days for a total of 7,117 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 44,866 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines submitted to the PEI for a total of 9,225 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 5.8 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 77.15 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Scotland is reporting 3,102 new vaccines administered over the last seven days for a total of 11,622 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 11,909 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 28,850 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.0 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 40.28 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

New Brunswick is reporting 3,821 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 14,257 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 18,277 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in New Brunswick for a total of 21,675 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 2.8 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 65.78 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Quebec is reporting 4,164 new vaccines administered for a total of 224,879 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 26,281 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Quebec for a total of 238,100 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 2.8 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 94.45 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Ontario is reporting 9,707 new vaccines administered for a total of 295,817 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 20,139 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Ontario for a total of 411,650 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 2.8 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 71.86 percent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 1,618 new vaccines administered for a total of 31,369 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 22,781 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Manitoba for a total of 55,650 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough vaccine to give 4.0 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 56.37 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Saskatchewan is reporting 727 new vaccines administered for a total of 34,080 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 28,902 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Saskatchewan for a total of 32,725 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 2.8 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 104.1 percent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 361 new vaccines administered for a total of 99,814 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 22,674 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Alberta for a total of 122,725 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 2.8 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 81.33 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

British Columbia is reporting 2,509 new vaccines administered for a total of 122,359 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 23,844 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 144,550 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 2.8 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.65 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Yukon is reporting 445 new vaccines administered for a total of 4,397 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 105,365 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in the Yukon for a total of 14,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 35 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 30.53 percent of its vaccine supply.

Northwest Territories are reporting 7,578 new vaccines administered for a total of 9,471 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 209,912 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines distributed in the northwestern territories for a total of 14,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 32 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 65.77 percent of its vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting 265 new vaccines administered for a total of 4,723 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 121,959 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 12,000 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 31 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 39.36 percent of its vaccine supply.

*Data notes: Figures have been compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and may vary. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report the same day or figure from the previous day. Doses of administered vaccines are not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as approved vaccines require two doses per person. Vaccines are not currently being administered to children under 18 years of age and those with certain health conditions.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on January 26, 2021.

Canadian Press