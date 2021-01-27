The Israel Foundation is associated with isolated Holocaust survivors





HAIFA, Israel: When the face of 86-year-old Holocaust survivor Naomie Lichthaus appeared on their screen, staff at the Yad Ezer La-Haver Foundation’s call center were ready to respond.

The foundation founded by Shimon Shabag in the northern port city of Haifa in 2001 has supported Nazi survivors for two decades, but its mission has expanded during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Holocaust Remembrance Day, 76 years since the liberation of the Nazi extermination camp in Auschwitz, Holocaust survivors find themselves vulnerable to a virus that preys on the elderly and has forced many into painful isolation.

Prior to the pandemic, Yad Ezer ran a home for about 100 survivors while providing food as well as medical and psychological assistance to others living independently.

But in October it expanded to include an all-day call center with electronic monitoring, installing tablets in people’s homes to allow fast and direct communication.

“We call more than 3,500 people a day,” Shabag told AFP.

“We talk to them. We tell them that we are here and that we are taking care of them.”

About 180,000 Holocaust survivors live in Israel, according to official figures.

Among them is Lichthaus, who was born in Chernivtsi, a city that falls in present-day Ukraine.

She said when World War II broke out she was only six years old but “would never forget” the horror she experienced, including when men broke into her home and carried out a brutal anti-Semitic attack on her mother.

She lives just now and said her phone calls with Yad Ezer offer comfort.

“They ask me if I need anything or I want to talk,” she said, explaining that she recently asked for a movement stroller.

After breaking up with Lichthaus, foundation volunteer Mourad Marehi headed to her home on a motorbike to hand over the pedestrian.

“I feel safer walking now,” Lichthaus said after receiving the shipment, her weight was supported by the device.

Shabag said that if someone does not answer a call on his tablet, “we immediately send one of our bikers” to see what is happening.

In some cases, the foundation has found someone lying on the floor after a stroke, heart attack or a fall, he explained.

Shabag told AFP that many survivors had suffered from financial anxiety and other hardships such as pandemic-independent loneliness.

The trauma brought about by the virus, particularly the “fear” of lacking the essentials needed to survive, had evoked painful memories of the war era, he said.

The house run by Yad Ezer near the call center is on Haifa’s Kassel Street, but is known to locals as the “survivors’ street”.

One resident is Holocaust survivor Haya Caspi, an 88-year-old Romanian woman who lost her parents during the war.

“It’s hard because we’re alone, but … we’re lucky because they take care of us,” she said.

