Candidates for ‘special’ leadership introduced at the 13th Party Congress

Party leader, President Nguyen Phu Trong (C) and other Vietnamese leaders at the preparatory session of the 13th Party Congress, January 25, 2021. Photo by VnExpress / Giang Huy.

The Communist Party Central Committee has introduced certain “special” cases to be re-elected to the 13th Party Congress, an official said Wednesday.



Hau A Lenh, vice chairman and general secretary of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Homeland Front said on the side of the 13th Party Congress that in addition to those within the age requirement, the 12th Central Committee has recommended that some of its members be “special” cases for re-election to the 13th Central Committee.

“Those deemed to be ‘special’ cases all have the necessary requirements, standards, health, skills and credibility in all their positions,” Lenh said.

According to existing regulations, members of the Central Committee of the Party must not be older than 60 years to be re-elected. Members of the Politburo, the Secretariat must not be older than 65 years to be re-elected.

At a news conference on January 22, Mai Van Chinh, deputy chairman of the Central Organization Committee, also cited the recommendation for “special” cases for re-election.

Current Party regulations stipulate that a Party chief may not hold office for more than two consecutive terms. Regarding whether such a regulation could be changed, Chinh said the decision would be considered by the Party Congress.

The Central Committee of Party 13 is expected to have 200 members, of which 180 are official members and 20 are alternate members. 15-20 percent of members must be under 50 years old, 70 percent in the 50-60 age group and under 10 percent in the 61 and older age group. 12 percent of commission members should be women, Chinh said.

The 13th Party Congress officially opened on Tuesday and it will take eight days to elect the new leadership for the Party, the State and the National Assembly for the next five years, in addition to completing socio-economic development policies for 2021-25 and orientations until 2030 with a vision towards 2045

Congress has attracted the highest turnout to date, with 1,587 delegates representing 5.1 million Party members from across the country.