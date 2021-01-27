PE Nation founder Pip Edwards offers a loud apology after celebrating Australia Day

Fashion designer Pip Edwards has issued a deep apology as she sparked outrage by having a party on Australia Day, just hours after declaring there was no reason to celebrate.

The founder of fitness label PE Nation and the girlfriend of Aussie cricket legend Michael Clarke shared a newspaper letter on her personal Instagram account yesterday calling for the Australian Day date to be moved in honor of Indigenous Australians.

The letter, entitled No Reason to Celebrate, referred to the sub-human treatment of Indigenous Australians by those in the First Fleet and said it was insensitive to ignore the demands for a new national holiday.

Edwards had titled the post N IN BLACK AND WHITE.

But moments later, she posted images of herself wearing a bikini celebrating in a backyard while flying the Aboriginal flag upside down.

Clearly unaware of the perceived hypocrisy, she went on to post a picture of Sydney Harbor with the caption: Knowing the beautiful land we live and thrive on.

But her fans were not impressed, telling her to read the room and get an education.

You literally just posted in your story that today is not a day to celebrate in black and white and then you post this, wrote a follower.

This morning she seems to have changed her mind, apologizing sincerely to those she has offended.

My goals were always from a good country, in support of all people, loving unity and community in this country and globally, the 40-year-old wrote.

I innocently did not realize that the Aboriginal flag was upside down and was more focused on the idea of ​​raising both flags together on a pole, flying as one.

The sportswear founder also addressed errors in her wording during her long apology writing: I then made the mistake of misusing the word celebrate the place when she should have read admit. Again, a big mistake on my part and for that I deeply apologize.

Some of her 172,000 fans were impressed, criticizing the apology as dull and privileged.

In Edwards’ opening post, which was originally written by Susan Hillman Stolz, Australians are being encouraged to change the date in recognition of the treatment of Indigenous Australians.

If another country invaded Australia and took it, massacred many of our families, took possession of our land, homes and property, stripped us of our culture, banned us from speaking English and punished us if we did, took our children in an attempt to oust us cleansed of ethnicity, put us in enclaves and missions, gathered our sons, fathers, uncles and grandfathers in balls and chains and treated us as subhuman, would we and our descendants want to celebrate the anniversary of that day? read

I dont think. Why, then, would we expect the people of the First Nations to feel differently, and why would those in positions of power be so insensitive to ignore what this day really means? What do we have to lose by changing the date of Australia Day?