Covid 19 coronavirus: Why are we not seeing more cases in Northland?

A Covid-19 fashion designer says it is fortunate that the close contacts of the fraudulent case all turned out to be negative – which may be due to the woman carrying the low amount of the virus.

Director of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed today that the infected woman was now considered recovering and all 16 close contacts she encountered during the trip to Northland have turned out to be negative.

Also, there have been no new cases in the community related to the woman, who came out positive for Covid-19 on Sunday after leaving the managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland on January 13th.

Professor Michael Plank, from Te Punaha Matatini, suggested some reasons why New Zealand was not seeing more positive cases appearing in the Northland community.

“One is that the number of contacts was not very high over a weekly period, compared to what it could have been.”

The 56-year-old returnee visited 30 locations in Auckland and Northland between January 14 and 22, scanning QR codes as she was leaving.

While five of those places were cafes and two were bars, trackers identified only 16 close contacts, of which 11 were considered “genuine” and now isolating.

Close contacts are usually considered a person who was within two feet of an infected person in an enclosed space, for 15 minutes or longer.

Plank said it was important that she had relatively few close contacts and did not attend any possible “super-proliferation” events such as large rallies.

With some restrictions in place, New Zealand would have faced a scenario where the base reproductive number – or average number of people to whom an infected person passed the virus – was at least one.

“So you could easily have gotten one or two cases from where she went, so this is good news,” Plank said.

“But again, it all fits in with the fact that she was not mixing with a huge amount of people.”

It may also happen that the woman was not very infectious, as her husband was tested negative even after a period of time passed near her.

“We know people have different viral loads, and some people can be more infectious than others, just through random changes.”

University of Otago and ESR virologist Dr Jemma Geoghegan also said this was possible, noting that in the New Zealand outbreak, only 19 per cent of cases led to continuous transmission.

She said it would be important to monitor if close contacts tested negative again after further testing.

Plank added that it was also possible that the virus could have been transmitted during the woman’s travels.

“Of course there is always the risk that a contact is lost, and that can be positive,” he said.

“This is a low risk, on the balance of probability, but it is a risk.”

Bloomfield said the woman was isolating herself at home and was “well again”.

There was “no further connection” about how the woman caught the virus in managed isolation, but Bloomfield said he believed it was unlikely to have been transmitted through the hotel air conditioner.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the negative test results were “encouraging”.

Bloomfield also said there were “encouraging signs” in Northland, but the situation was still evolving.

“We’re not breathing yet.”

The Northland woman’s close contacts will remain isolated for a full 14 days despite negative testing.

353 guests at the Pullman Hotel at the same time as the woman is being contacted and tested – so far all staff and guests have turned out to be negative.

Today there are four new cases in isolated managed facilities. The total number of active cases is 68 – including that in the community.