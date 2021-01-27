Florida led the world in shark attacks back in 2020 – Boston News, Weather, Sports

(CNN) – The US is once again the world’s shark attack capital in 2020. Thank you, Florida!

Last year, the U.S. reported 33 unprovoked shark attacks, accounting for about 58% of the total number of unprovoked shark attacks occurring worldwide, according toAnnual summary of world shark attackfrom the International Shark Attack File (ISAF).

This is a drop from 2019, when 64% of unprovoked global bites occurred in the US

ISAF categorizes shark attacks by deciding first whether they were provoked or unprovoked.

“Unprovoked attacks are defined as incidents in which an attack on a living human occurs in the shark’s natural habitat without human shark provocation,” ISAF said.

“Provoked attacks occur when a person starts interacting with a shark in some way. These include cases where divers bite after harassing or trying to touch a shark, bite fish spears, bite people trying to feed the shark, bites that occur while removing or removing a shark from a fishing net, and so on. “

ISAF said it investigated 129 alleged shark-human interactions worldwide in 2020 – 57 were unprovoked shark bites to humans and 39 were provoked bites.

Of the 33 unprovoked shark attacks in the US, 16 were in Florida. The 16 state cases represent 28% of unprovoked bites worldwide.

“For decades, Florida has topped the global charts in the number of shark bites, and this trend continued into 2020,” ISAF said in its summary. “However, the state saw a significant drop from its most recent five-year annual average of 30 incidents.”

Eight of the shark bites in Florida, or 50% of the state total by 2020, occurred in Volusia County, according to ISAF.

How the pandemic affected the shark attack reporting process

ISAF said that while the incidence of bites in both the US and globally has been declining over time, “2020 numbers represent a more drastic decline than expected.”

Gavin Naylor, director of the shark research program at the Florida Museum of Natural History, said the impact of Covid-19 was something he and his colleagues speculated about in March.

According to Naylor, the pandemic did not necessarily cause a drop in cases – but it did affect researchers’ ability to track and confirm cases when they were reported.

“We usually talk to emergency physicians and nurses to establish our reports,” Naylor said. “However, they have been so overwhelmed with the Covid-19 response that they have not always had time to talk to a bunch of scientists who are asking detailed questions about a shark attack.”

Based on its research over the past year, ISAF said that “the observed decline in shark bite incidents may have been caused by widespread quarantines, closed beaches and minimized holiday travel in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Spike of shark-related disasters reported worldwide

There were 13 shark-related disasters this year, 10 of which were confirmed to be unprovoked, ISAF said in its Annual Summary across the shark attack.

“This number is above the annual global average of four unprovoked victims per year,” ISAF wrote.

But, “despite the increase in fatalities by 2020, long-term trends show a declining number of annual victims. Year-to-year variability in oceanographic, socio-economic and meteorological conditions significantly affects the local abundance of sharks and humans in the water. ”

Of the global casualties, Australia saw “a higher incidence of fatal bites than normal by 2020,” ISAF said. The country had six fatal shark attacks.

“Australians are not naive when it comes to the inherent dangers of surfing and swimming,” Naylor said. “So I was surprised the number was as high as it was this year.”

Meanwhile, in the US, there were three fatal shark attacks confirmed last year. This is an increase from 2019, when there were no confirmed cases in the US

Three fatal attacks occurred in Hawaii, California and Maine. Although Florida is usually home to most unprovoked attacks, the state did not have any confirmed fatalities last year.

How to Avoid a Shark Attack

Most of the bites – 61% of total cases by 2020 – were related to surfing and board sports, ISAF said.

But do not worry: “Short-term trends still show that fatal and non-fatal bites are decreasing,” ISAF said.

“The total number of unprovoked shark bites worldwide is extremely low, given the number of people participating in aquatic recreation each year.”

If you find yourself at sea, ISAF said there are many ways to do itavoid a shark attack.

ISAF encourages people to “avoid being in the water during the dark or dusk hours when sharks are most active and have a sensible competitive advantage”.

The organization also urges people not to enter the water if they are bleeding because “a shark’s olfactory ability is acute.”

Shiny jewelry can also attract sharks, as “the reflected light resembles the brightness of fish scales.”

ISAF also encouraged people to avoid wearing bright bathing suits or diving because “any high-contrast colored clothing or clothing worn by a man in the water is particularly noticeable to sharks.”

