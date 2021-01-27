The first private space crew paying $ 55 million each to fly to the International Space Station





The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which was created to transport people and cargo to orbital destinations such as space stations, appears at SpaceX headquarters in Los Angeles on July 21, 2019. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo must be read by MARK RALSTON / AFP via Getty Images)

CAPA CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) The first private space station crew was unveiled on Tuesday: Three men each paying $ 55 million to fly a SpaceX rocket. They will be led by a former NASA astronaut who now works for Axiom Space, the Houston company that arranged the trip for next January. SpaceX debuts in the rider sharing program with the launch of Transporter-1

This is the first private flight to the International Space Station. It has never been done before, “said Axiom chief executive and president Mike Suffredini, a former space station program manager for NASA. Michael T. Suffredini when he served as the International Space Station Program Manager, addressing the media at the STunch-121 Launch Readiness Conference; Kennedy Space Center June 29, 2006 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Suffredini is now the chief executive and president of Axiom.

(Photo by Matt Stroshane / Getty Images) “While mission commander Michael Lopez-Alegria is known in space circles, the other three boys are just people who want to be able to go into space and are providing that opportunity,” Suffredini told the Associated Press. The first team will spend eight days at the space station and it will take a day or two to get there aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule after ascending from Cape Canaveral. SpaceX launches 2nd crew, regular station crew flights begin

Russia has been in the off-planet tourism business for years, selling trips to the International Space Station since 2001. Other space companies like Richard Branson’s Virgin Galaxy AND Jeff Bezos Blue Origin plan to get paying customers on up and down flights that only last a few minutes. These much more affordable trips with seats for hundreds of thousands versus millions could begin this year. Axiom’s first clients include Larry Connor, a real estate and technology entrepreneur from Dayton, Ohio, Canadian financier Mark Pathy, and Israeli businessman Eytan Stibbe, a close friend of Israel’s first astronaut Ilan Ramon, who was killed in the Columbia spacecraft crash in 2003. These people are very involved and do it for a kind of improvement of their communities and places, and so we could not be happier with this first crew composition because of their encouragement and their interest, said Suffredini. LOOK: SpaceX release of Starship SN8 ends in blast before landing

Each of these first-paying clients aims to conduct research into orbit, he said, along with the field of education. Lopez-Alegria, a former space station resident and space walk leader, called the group a collection of pioneers. “ Tom Cruise was mentioned last year as a potential crew member; Senior NASA officials confirmed that he was interested in filming a film on the space station. There was no word on Tuesday whether Cruise would catch Axioma’s next flight. Suffredini declined to comment. NASA astronauts detail their mission, show microgravity

Each of the private astronauts had to pass medical tests and receive 15 weeks of training, according to Suffredini. The 70-year-old Connor will become the second oldest person to fly in space, after the John Glenn spacecraft flew in 1998 at the age of 77. He will also serve under Lopez-Alegria as a capsule pilot. Axiom plans about two private missions a year at the space station. It is also working to launch its direct divisions at the station starting in 2024. This section will be disconnected from the station after retiring from NASA and international partners, and become its own private post office.



