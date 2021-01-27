India’s economic recovery will be stronger than previously thought: Economists

India’s path to economic recovery will be stronger than previously thought as fiscal expansion and vaccine hopes help the country recover from COVID-19, a Reuters the survey of economists showed.

The world’s second most populous country has begun a major vaccination and a sharp drop in new coronavirus cases in recent months is supporting a recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy.

In addition, nearly 60% of respondents, 18 out of 31, who answered an additional question in the January 13-25 poll said India’s federal budget, which is expected on February 1, would help a significant economic recovery in financial year 2021/22 and has already sent shares to record highs.

“We expect global economic activity to return to normal in fiscal Q2 and India to grow to fiscal 2021/22, with government stimulus packages waiting to contribute,” said Hugo Erken, head of international economics at Rabobank.

“There is a strong sense that the budget will aim to continue spending as growth is the only way India can get out of the last hurdles.”

The survey of over 50 economists showed that the economy will grow 9.5% next fiscal year – the highest since the start of surveys for the year in March 2020 – after contracting 8.0% in the current fiscal year.

It was expected to grow 6.0% in fiscal year 2022/23. The survey predicted that the economy would grow by 21.1%, 9.1%, 5.9% and 5.5% in each quarter of fiscal year 2021/22, updated mainly from a survey taken two months ago.

But when asked how long it would take the economy to recover to its pre-COVID-19 level, 26 out of 32 respondents said it would take up to two years, including six analysts who said more than that. Twelve analysts said within a year.

“There is a lack of fiscal space to increase growth enough and India is unlikely to reach its pre-COVID-19 levels any time soon despite policy support,” said Sher Mehta, director at Virtuoso Economics.

“Economic momentum will struggle to pull the pull as there is fear of stagflation and the possible end of monetary policy easing.”

The Reserve Bank of India, which has lowered its key repo rate by 115 basis points since March 2020 to mitigate the shock of the coronavirus crisis, was expected to keep its lending rate at 4.0% by at least 2023.

This was a shift in expectations from a study taken two months back when a 25-point drop to 3.75% in the April-June period was forecast.

Will borrow more

The Government of India will focus on fiscal expansion in next week’s budget and revise its higher borrowing target for fiscal year 2021/22, driven by the expected economic slowdown and weak job growth, according to the survey the last.

Government borrowing has increased due to pandemic spending while revenues have been severely weakened.

The average forecast indicated that the government will revise its fiscal deficit target for the next fiscal year to 5.5% from 3.3% of gross domestic product.

About 55% of economists, 18 out of 33, who answered an additional question about budget focus said it would be more about fiscal expansion than prudence.

“Tight fiscal policy can do lasting damage by undermining potential growth that would have been negatively impacted by the pandemic,” said Abhishek Upadhyay, senior economist at ICICI Securities PD.