International Field News: Europe





January 25, 2021 After a very slow 2020 year, due to the not very small pandemic, European production metrics and opportunities are improving. The EU is making major investments in the future of electric vehicles and renewable energy and the defense sector remains strong. In addition to the new UK-EU trade agreement, the European Union recently concluded trade agreements with China and Japan, further adding to the optimistic state of the business. For more industry intelligence and other news, read further. The automotive sector in Europe has growing opportunities in new energy vehicles, especially electric vehicles (EVs). The models are now available from all major European manufacturers, with a strong showing from Peugeot, Renault, BMW and Volkswagen. Rapid recovery is taking place, requiring the latest technology in manufacturing. Also, most manufacturers have R&D investments in hydrogen vehicles.

The proposed merger between Peugeot-controlled Groupe PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has received shareholder approval from both companies, paving the way for the creation of the fourth largest vehicle manufacturer in the world. The newly combined company will be called Stellantis.

The FCA Group will expand its already large production facility in Tychy, Poland to produce family of brands such as Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Jeep for both internal combustion engines and new energy.

Tesla 3’s dominance in the European EV market could end, at least symbolically, as the Peugeot E208 electric has been voted the best European car of 2020 in all categories. However, Tesla will soon produce a record 500,000 cars a year at its new German Gigafactory, which will be operational by mid-2021.

Over the next 10 years, the renewable energy sector in the European Union is expected to expand dramatically and absorb $ 280 billion in new investment.

It was announced that Italian energy producer ENEL will invest $ 21 billion in renewable energy production over the next three years. Similar projects are planned throughout Europe.

Demand for industrial automation solutions in Europe continues to grow. Many European distributors and service providers are looking for solutions and new equipment providers in this field.

According to the German Trade Fair Industry Association (AUMA), German businesses have lost about 30% of potential trade due to a lack of trade shows.

In addition to the last minute trade agreement with the UK, the European Union has also recently reached trade agreements with Japan and China. These should provide more FDI access from the 27 EU countries to the Japanese and Chinese markets. For more information, please contact Hubert Sawicki at [email protected] .

