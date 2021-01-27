NSW restrictions were eased; family, public meeting limits increased





We are on the verge of returning back to [two-square-metre] ok, but the best advice everywhere tells you that you need two broadcast cycles to feel confident that you have eliminated the entire broadcast, Ms. Berejiklian said. We were not there yet and the reason is that while we had two 14-day cycles of northern beaches [without] every community broadcast, in south-west and western Sydney we have gone through a broadcast cycle. The prime minister said the second cycle would be completed within two weeks, giving health authorities confidence that they had marked all the boxes before further easing restrictions. Loading We hope to start the work year and school year in a positive light by alleviating these limitations by ensuring they are safe for COVID, but also by using last year’s lessons, as we are dealing with a pandemic moving forward. Under eased restrictions to begin on Friday, weddings and funerals will be covered by 300 fully seated persons, subject to the four-square-foot rule. Dancing will still be limited to 20 people at a wedding party. Singing remains limited to five people in one choir. In the last reporting period, there were two cases won overseas, from 9723 tests, from 7819 in the previous 24 hours. Health Minister Brad Hazzard said authorities remain concerned about low test numbers across the state because the virus could still circulate in the community. The test numbers have been around 8000 or 9000 [number]. That is not adequate, he said. We need to have clear information if the virus is still circulating in our community, especially in the west and southwest. Mr Hazzard said an increased number of tests would be needed to give health authorities the confidence to recommend further easing of restrictions over the next two weeks. Health chief Dr Kerry Chant said that, despite the low risk of transmission from the community, vigilance was still critical for Greater Sydney. I have used the words critical period in our response many times during COVID and I think Ill will use it again. We want to make sure there are no undetected transmission chains, she said. Our focus is especially on western Sydney and southwestern Sydney. Therefore, as a special call to those communities, please come forward. NSW Healths Wastewater Monitoring recently reported the discovery of fragments of the virus that causes COVID-19 at the Liverpool treatment plant. Get our Coronavirus update newsletter Stay tuned for the news you need to know about the pandemic. Posted on Monday and Thursday. Register here Lucy Cormack is a state political reporter with The Sydney Morning Herald. Most viewed in politics Loading

