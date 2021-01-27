Japanese Prime Minister Suga apologizes after lawmakers appear in parliament

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga apologized on Wednesday after lawmakers from his ruling coalition visited nightclubs despite his government’s call for people to avoid unnecessary exits to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The news is another headache for Suga, whose rating has dropped due to dissatisfaction with his treatment of the pandemic, which critics have called too slow and unstable.

“I am very sorry that this happened when we ask people not to eat out after 8pm and to avoid non-essential, non-urgent exits,” Suga told parliament.

“Every legislator must behave to gain the understanding of the public.”

Japan this month declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas to mitigate a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. The move includes a request for restaurants and bars to close at 8pm, although there are currently no penalties for non-compliance.

“My behavior was careless at a time when we urge people to be patient,” Jun Matsumoto, a senior lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told reporters.

Matsumoto was speaking after a Daily Shincho magazine report that he had visited two nightclubs in Tokyo’s Ginza district after eating at an Italian restaurant last Monday.

Kiyohiko Toyama, a lawmaker from Komeito coalition junior partner, also apologized after tabloid Shukan Bunshun reported he had visited a high-level nightclub by the end of last Friday.

Twitter users expressed their disappointment.

“It is only a matter of time before public outrage erupts. I do not want a cashback blanket of 100,000 yen ($ 965), I want them to leave! ”Wrote a user.

“They are really stupid. Do they not think about what they are doing and how the public views them? “If they do not, they are unqualified to represent the public,” said another.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here



What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to deposit into your current account Banco de Oro (BDO) # 007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this connection .

Read Next