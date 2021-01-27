International
Japanese Prime Minister Suga apologizes after lawmakers appear in parliament
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga apologized on Wednesday after lawmakers from his ruling coalition visited nightclubs despite his government’s call for people to avoid unnecessary exits to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The news is another headache for Suga, whose rating has dropped due to dissatisfaction with his treatment of the pandemic, which critics have called too slow and unstable.
“I am very sorry that this happened when we ask people not to eat out after 8pm and to avoid non-essential, non-urgent exits,” Suga told parliament.
“Every legislator must behave to gain the understanding of the public.”
Japan this month declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas to mitigate a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. The move includes a request for restaurants and bars to close at 8pm, although there are currently no penalties for non-compliance.
“My behavior was careless at a time when we urge people to be patient,” Jun Matsumoto, a senior lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told reporters.
Matsumoto was speaking after a Daily Shincho magazine report that he had visited two nightclubs in Tokyo’s Ginza district after eating at an Italian restaurant last Monday.
Kiyohiko Toyama, a lawmaker from Komeito coalition junior partner, also apologized after tabloid Shukan Bunshun reported he had visited a high-level nightclub by the end of last Friday.
Twitter users expressed their disappointment.
“It is only a matter of time before public outrage erupts. I do not want a cashback blanket of 100,000 yen ($ 965), I want them to leave! ”Wrote a user.
“They are really stupid. Do they not think about what they are doing and how the public views them? “If they do not, they are unqualified to represent the public,” said another.
For more news about the novel coronavirus click here
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.
The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to deposit into your current account Banco de Oro (BDO) # 007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this connection .
Read Next
Subscribe to ASK MORE to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and over 70 other headlines, share up to 5 devices, listen to news, download as early as 4 a.m., and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints or questions, contact us.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]