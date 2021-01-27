Ethiopia sets the precondition for dialogue with Sudan





From East Africa Ethiopia on Tuesday set a precondition outlining what it wants if it were to engage in negotiations with Sudan over their border dispute. According to state media reports, the government will start talks only when the Sudanese side returns to the status quo ante, an Ethiopian news agency said today, quoting a Foreign Ministry spokesman. “Our precondition for conducting negotiations with the Sudanese side is a return to the status quo ante. Then we will discuss the border issue,” he said. Mr Dina stressed that there would be no dialogue with Sudan unless the latter withdraws its forces from the occupied Ethiopian territories. While praising the initiative of the actors who have tried to resolve the dispute through dialogue, Mr. Dina stated that Ethiopia is always ready to resolve border issues through the normal mechanisms that are already planned. The spokesman stressed that Ethiopia is still committed to a peaceful settlement of the border dispute with Sudan. proclamation The position of Sudan Meanwhile, a Sudanese government spokesman said last Friday that the country has no interest in going to war with Ethiopia. “Spokesman Mohamed al-Faki Suleiman, however, said Sudan is capable of defending its lands and restoring what is left of Ethiopia.” “We just want our land,” al-Fakki told the Al-Arabyia news agency, adding that “the outbreak of war between Sudan and Ethiopia is not in the region’s interest.” He argued that the only way this border conflict could be resolved is through the joint technical committees of the two countries in charge of handling the demarcation process. Is Sudan ready? Despite Sudan’s verbal interest in dialogue, Khartoum however at the same time says its military is determined to regain its lost territories. “Our army will do its duty to take back all our land. Currently our army has taken back again between 60 and 70 percent of Sudanese land,” Faisal Saleh, Sudan’s Information Minister, toldReuterslast month. “Sudan is on a strategic path acting to appear more moderate and peaceful,” Solomon Ayalew told a political analyst.nation. “It is good to hear from the Sudanese side that war is not a solution to the border dispute, but they must prove that they sincerely want dialogue by immediately leaving the occupied Ethiopian territories,” he added.

