Hong Kongs Lam appreciates sudden blockage found by COVID | Coronavirus pandemic news

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has hailed the sudden unannounced blockade of coronavirus testing at a number of buildings in a working-class district of the city as a number of cases in the area raised concerns about a larger COVID outbreak. -19. About 20 buildings in Yau Ma Tei district were closed overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday and about 330 tests carried out, the Hong Kong government said. Only one case was found. Residents have not been given any warning about the plan. We can not underestimate any source of infection and of course, the residents of the restricted area are insured, wrote Lam, the chief executive of the territories, on her Facebook page. She noted that the process lasted only 11 hours and ended at 6 am local time on Wednesday (22:00 GMT Tuesday). Hong Kong was one of the first countries to be hit by COVID-19 after mainland China, but has managed to keep the disease under control with measures of social distance, as well as strict border controls and hotel quarantines for incoming travelers. The territory has confirmed 10,223 cases and 173 deaths. The current social distancing measures will remain in force until 3 February. In recent weeks groups of cases have emerged in lower-income neighborhoods, including areas with cramped, detached apartments that reveal sharp inequalities beneath Hong Kong-rich façade. Parts of Hong Kong’s Jordan area were closed over the weekend. The connection was revealed in the media the day before [Peter Parks/AFP] The average apartment in Hong Kong measures about 500 square feet (46 square feet) and sells for about $ 7 million in Hong Kong ($ 900,000). Rents are also beyond the reach of many ordinary workers. Residents in Yau Ma Tei had to show an SMS message confirming a negative test and wear a wristband before being allowed to leave by officials stationed at the entrances of the affected buildings on Wednesday, the South China Morning Post reported. Cleaners were clearing the streets, he added. Over the weekend, authorities sealed off part of Jordan, another working-class area, though the media was informed of the plan the day before it happened. On her Facebook page, Lam said the local government was seeking to adjust its anti-epidemic measures with a view to bringing new cases to zero. Hong Kong has also tested wastewater as a way to assess COVID infections in any given area.







