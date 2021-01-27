Australia registers the 10th day of any local COVID-19 case





SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia recorded its 10th consecutive day of new local COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, allowing its most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) to relax coronavirus restrictions after controlling a rapidly spreading group. Photograph Photograph: A medical worker swabs a member of the public at the Bondi Beach Coronavirus Testing Center (COVID-19) as the city experiences an outbreak in Sydney, Australia, December 21, 2020. REUTERS / Loren Elliott NSW did not register any local cases for 10 days after low one-digit numbers earlier in January. The state of Victoria, which is hosting the Australia Open tennis tournament, has spent three weeks without a local case. Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt tweeted Wednesday the 10th day of non-transmission from the COVID-19 community across Australia, adding that the country’s success comes at a time when global coronavirus cases have surpassed 100 million with the number of deaths exceeding 2 million. Australia has recorded more than 22,000 local cases since the onset of the pandemic and 909 deaths. The COVID-free run allowed NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklien to ease coronavirus restrictions from Friday, including relaxing rules for wearing masks and increasing the number at home parties, weddings, funerals and places of worship. Restrictions were launched late last year to successfully curb virus groups in Sydney’s northern beaches and western suburbs. The spreads saw other states and territories close borders or restrict travel from NSW. Berejiklien hinted that the restrictions would be further eased within two weeks if there were no other cases, adding that it was striking the right balance between economic growth and virus control. The two go hand in hand, you can not have an open economy if you do not make sure you get the health adjustments properly, she said, while encouraging the Sydneysiders to come out and get tested for COVID-19 for even the mildest symptoms. Despite its relative success in tackling the pandemic, Australia’s international borders are likely to remain closed to non-citizens this year although there may be exclusive travel deals called bubbles with its South Pacific neighbors. Australia suspended a one-way travel bubble, which allowed entry into New Zealand after a highly infectious strain of coronavirus was found in New Zealand. New Zealand on Wednesday reported two more cases of the South African variant, both travelers returning to the hotel quarantine who had previously returned the negative test after their 14-day isolation. New Zealand has reported zero cases of community broadcasting in the last three days. Australia would make a decision on whether or not to lift the trans-Tasman bubble suspension on Thursday. (Graph: COVID-19 global tracker – here) Reporting by Swati Pandey; Edited by Michael Perry

