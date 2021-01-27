Bigger than the World Cup: Nepal Climber on first winter climb K2 | Nepal News





The team that made the first winter summit of the worlds second highest peak returns home for a welcome of heroes.

A team of Nepalese climbers who made the first winter summit of K2, the second highest peak in the world, has turned into a hero welcomed by crowds of lovers. The 10 men, who climbed the K2 peak at 8,611 meters (28,251 feet) on January 16, attributed their success to team spirit and a determination to raise the pride of their places. A Nepalese woman takes selfie with the all-Nepalese mountaineering team at Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu [Niranjan Shrestha/AP] The mountain, which lies on the Pakistan-China border, was first climbed in 1954 but was never climbed in the winter. We succeeded in our effort because we worked as a team, said Nirmal Purja, team leader, in a public office to welcome them again. If we unite, we conquer if we are divided, we fall, he added. He said the K2 climb was a great achievement for all climbers to celebrate. It’s bigger than winning the World Cup. Nirmal Purja picks up a scarf from a fan at Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu [Niranjan Shrestha/AP] Purja, 37, also holds the record for climbing the world’s 14 highest mountains in the shortest time of six months and a week. Fans and families placed colorful Buddhist prayer scarves on the shoulders of the climbers as they arrived at Nepal International Airport in Kathmandu. With the success, we made our country proud, even risking our own lives, Purja told reporters at the airport before they moved around the temple-filled city in an open truck. All but one of the group are Sherpas, an ethnic group known for their climbing skills.







