Woman charged with driving more than 100km / h over the limit in Yallah on Australia Day weekend | Illawarra Mercury





Police used road spikes to stop a motorist allegedly speeding more than 100km / h over the Illawarra border during a five-day nationwide road police operation. Police claimed the 34-year-old motorist was spotted driving a Mitsubishi Lancer at about 185km / h in an 80km / h area on the M1 in Yallah in the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers tried to stop the vehicle but the driver allegedly continued, causing a chase. More news: Not much to see: Observers display Wollongong Daylight in Australia Police planted road spikes and the vehicle stopped at Maldon Bridge, near Picton, shortly afterwards. The woman was charged with police pursuit, driving with an expired license and speeding. She was guaranteed to appear in Wollongong District Court next month. During Operation Australia Day 2021, NSW police charged more than 300 people with driving, found 386 drug drivers in their system, and fined more than 9,200 people for other offenses, such as speeding. The operation ended at 11.59 pm on Australia Day. "While the poor behavior of some drivers is disappointing, we are generally encouraged by the behavior of the vast majority of drivers during the operation," said Traffic and Road Policing Commander, Interim Assistant Commissioner Stephen Hegarty. General Duties and Specialized Unit officers also maintained a strong police presence within the community on Australia Day, as many people gathered to mark the occasion. More news: Man filmed child abuse at his home in Illawarra, police claim Lake Illawarra police are investigating after attending a Berkeley club around 11.50am on Tuesday and spoke to a number of clients who were not wearing masks Acne. Across the country, police arrested and charged 89 people with offenses such as fraud, drug possession, assault on police and malicious harm, among others. Two people were charged and nine others were notified of convictions for violating the Public Health Act. But the operation commander, Assistant Commissioner Michael Willing, said police were generally pleased with the general conduct of community members. "While there were a number of incidents that police responded to across the state, most people were polite and enjoyed their celebrations safely and responsibly," Assistant Commissioner Willing said. Maritime safety was also the focus of the operation. Officers from the Maritime Area Command conducted 568 breath tests, 90 drug tests and 587 safety and compliance checks on ships in NSW waters, with a number of people accused of operating an influential ship. More news: We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please agree here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos