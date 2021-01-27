SAGE expert warns UK we could see another 50,000 deaths from Covid

The UK could see another 50,000 deaths from the coronavirus, a scientist advising the Government has warned after the Prime Minister said he was too sorry for any loss of life.

Boris Johnson insisted he take full responsibility for responding to the pandemic and said we did everything we could to minimize suffering as government figures for coronavirus deaths exceeded 100,000. Separate data published by statistical agencies put the number at 115,000.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said the main event was a national tragedy and accused the Government of being behind the curve at every stage in its response to the pandemic, before pulling out Mr. Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions Wednesday.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is widely expected to announce a limited plan for new arrivals in England for hotel quarantine when she later points out about protecting the boundaries of the House of Commons against new variants of coronavirus coming from abroad.

The Times reports that Ms Patel had requested a temporary closure of UK borders to stop the spread of the variants, but she was overwhelmed by the Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson told a news conference on Downing Street: “I think on this day I just have to reiterate that I’m sorry for every life lost and of course while I was Prime Minister I take full responsibility for everything the Government has done.

What I can tell you is that we really did everything we could and continued to do everything we could, to minimize the loss of life and minimize the suffering at that very, very difficult stage.

And a very, very difficult crisis for our country, and we will continue to do so, just as any government affected by this crisis around the world is continuing to do the same.

Professor Calum Semple, who sits on the Government Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage), predicted that there could be another 50,000 deaths from the coronavirus, and warned that any Covid fatality represents perhaps four or five people surviving but injured. from disease.

“I really would not be surprised if I watched another 40-50,000 deaths before this burned,” he told BBC Twos Newsnight.

In March, before the Prime Minister announced the first national blockade, chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said keeping the death toll below 20,000 would be a good result.

Referring to the 100,000 deaths now surpassed, Mr Johnson said it was difficult to calculate the grief contained in that grim statistic.

Englands Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty prepared the country for many more deaths in the coming weeks before the effects of the vaccines began to be felt and warned against relaxing restrictions too early.

Sir Keir, who will appear at the PMQ from home while self-isolating, urged the Government to make hotel quarantine compulsory for all newcomers after he accused the Prime Minister of showing a reluctance to make tough decisions throughout the pandemic .

There was no official comment after the Covid operations committee meeting of senior ministers on Tuesday, but Whitehall sources ahead of the talks suggested the measures could ban mandatory hotel quarantines for all achievements.

They suggested the measure could only apply to British nationals returning to England from high-risk nations, with passengers expected to cover the quarantine price.

The Times reported that the committee rejected calls for a full border closure and would instead limit it to those returning from 30 countries already covered by the travel ban, including those in South America, Portugal and the Cape Verde, as well as South Africa and neighboring nations.

If confirmed, Labs shadow interior secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said ministers would leave empty holes in the defense of our nations with the half-baked proposal.

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster said a four-nation approach to the issue was being taken, while the Welsh Government said it expects to discuss plans with Westminster.

In Scotland, First Deputy Prime Minister John Swinney said the Scottish Government would go at least as far as England in improving quarantine arrangements.

In other developments:

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot, in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica, predicted that the UK would have vaccinated perhaps 28 or 30 million people by March and hit the target to administer strikes in the top four priority groups up to mid of February.

More than 6.8 million coronavirus vaccinations have occurred in the UK since Monday an increase of 279,757 to the figures of the previous days.

Analysis of official data by the PA news agency showed that residents of care homes accounted for almost a third of the total number of deaths from coronaviruses in England and Wales.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said he was confident the supply of Pfizer vaccines would continue despite the European Union threatening to impose strict controls on the export of coronavirus strokes made to the bloc.