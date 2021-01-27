64% of people from 50 countries believe that climate change is a global emergency, international survey reveals | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles

Representative image (Xinhua / Gao Jing / IANS)

64% of people who took part in a survey in 50 countries around the world believe that climate change is a “global emergency”, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Climate of the Peoples The world’s largest vote to date covered over half the global population, which includes over half a million people under the age of 18, a key climate change constituency that is usually unable to vote yet in elections. regular. Wasshtë published on Wednesday.

Detailed results broken down by age, gender and level of education will be shared with governments around the world by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), which co-organized the innovative survey with the University of Oxford.

In many participating countries, it is the first time that a large-scale public opinion poll has ever been conducted on the topic of climate change.

The year 2021 is a crucial year for the countries’ climate action commitments, with a key round of negotiations set to take place at the UN Climate Summit in November in Glasgow, UK.

In the survey, respondents were asked whether climate change was a global emergency and whether they supported the 18 key climate policies in six areas of action: Economy, energy, transport, food and farms, nature and human protection.

The results show that people often want far-reaching climate policies beyond the current state of the game. For example, in eight of the 10 countries with the highest emissions from the energy sector, most of those surveyed supported more renewable energy.

In four of the five countries with the highest emissions from land use change and sufficient data on policy preferences, there was majority support for forest and land conservation.

Nine of the 10 most urbanized countries supported the use of clean electric cars and buses, or bicycles.

The innovative survey was distributed across mobile gaming networks in order to include audiences difficult to reach in traditional surveys, such as young people under the age of 18.

Survey experts at the University of Oxford weighed the great example to make it representative of the age, gender and education profiles of the population in the surveyed countries, resulting in small margin of error plus / minus 2%.

UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner said: “The survey results clearly illustrate that climate emergency action has widespread support among people across the globe, across nationalities, ages, genders and levels of education.

“But more than that, the survey reveals how people want their policymakers to tackle the crisis. From climate-friendly agriculture to nature conservation and investing in a green regeneration by COVID-19, the survey brings people’s voices to the forefront. climate debate.

“It signals the ways in which countries can move forward with public support as we work together to address this great challenge.”

Policies had broad support, with the most popular being forest and land conservation (54% public support), more solar, wind and renewable energy (53%), the adoption of climate-friendly agricultural techniques (52%) and more investment in businesses and green jobs (50%).

The survey shows a direct link between a person’s education and his / her desire for climate action.

There was very high recognition of the climate emergency among those who had attended university or college in all countries, from the lowest income countries like Bhutan (82%) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (82%) to the rich like France (87%) and Japan (82%).

When it comes to age, young people (under 18) were more likely to say that climate change is an emergency than older people.

However, the other age groups were not far behind, with 65% of those aged 18-35, 66% of those aged 36-59% and 58% of those over 60 illustrating how widely held this view.

Stephen Fisher, Department of Sociology, Oxford University, said: “The largest public opinion poll ever conducted on climate change showed us that mobile gaming networks can not only reach many people, they can engage different types of people in a different group of countries.

“The Peoples’ Climate vote has provided a treasure trove of data on public opinion that we have never seen before. Knowledge of the climate emergency is much more widespread than previously thought. We have also found that most people clearly want a broad policy response “.

