Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland Countdown closed for deep cleansing as officials investigate two cases
The countdown to Auckland’s rewa was not visited by one of the community’s possible new cases, the supermarket chain has confirmed. Photo / Google
A Countdown spokeswoman earlier told the Herald earlier that the store was closed for a deep clean-up and staff were isolating it as it was believed one of the new possible Covid community cases visited on Monday.
But around 9:15 p.m., Countdown said he had been advised by health officials that the person had not visited the store after all.
“We were consulted early this evening about a potential new Covid-19 community case and that it was possible for this person to visit our store,” Countdown said in a statement.
“We took the precaution to close our rewa store early tonight while this was being confirmed and to stay below the team. We were just advised not to visit our supermarket, which is great news for our team and community. More “to be sure rather than regret it and it is reassuring to know that our evolving Covid response works quickly and puts security first,” Countdown said.
The Ministry of Health said this evening that two other persons who completed the managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel at the same time as the Northland community case were now under investigation.
The pair were asymptomatic and had previously returned two negative tests, the ministry said.
Both were isolating themselves at home.
As a precaution, Public Health staff is checking details with individuals about their movements since they left managed isolation to identify close and casual contacts if contact tracking is required.
“Both former returnees both returned a positive test for Covid-19, however it has not yet been confirmed whether they are recent or historical infections. Further urgent testing is being performed this evening.”
A 56-year-old woman from Northland tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. All her close contacts since then have turned out to be negative.
She left MIQ on January 13, showed mild symptoms on January 15, and was tested on January 22. The woman visited 30 places of interest in South Northland, including retail outlets, restaurants, cafes and supermarkets.
Epidemiologist Michael Baker said the pair could have been weak positive cases and most likely they were historic cases.
“Poor positive,” he said, usually means they were exposed to the virus, perhaps months ago, and became infected and overcame it.
“They are still getting RNA fragments from the virus left in their respiratory system and that is being taken.”
“It depends on the people on the ground to manage this and they are treating these as if they were possible cases. This is the right thing to do. They will work through this and work if there is anything to be done. worried. “
Baker said it was not uncommon for many people to be tested with a very sensitive test.
“A portion of those people who have been infected before and accidentally, will give poor positive results.”
He said he understood the difficult position the Ministry of Health was in when choosing what to report to the public.
“I like that they make mistakes on the reporting side, rather than not reporting when they see things, but this has to be a very difficult decision for them, it will definitely cause people a lot of inconvenience.”
Earlier today Health Director Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there were “encouraging signs” in Northland but the situation was still unfolding.
“We’re not breathing yet.”
The Northland woman’s close contacts will remain isolated for a full 14 days despite negative testing.
353 guests at Hotel Pullman at the same time as the woman is being contacted and tested – so far all staff and guests have turned out to be negative.
Today there are four new cases in isolated managed facilities. The total number of active cases is 68 – including that in the community.
