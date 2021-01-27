The latest Covid-19 vaccine and world news





Syringes filled with the Covid-19 vaccine are expected to be administered at the Kedren Community Health Center in Los Angeles, California on January 25th. Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images Nearly half of Americans say they are eager to get or have received a coronavirus vaccine, according to a January study published Wednesday by the Kaiser Family Foundation. The survey of more than 1,500 adults found that 41% want the vaccine and 6% have received at least one dose. This is significantly higher than the 34% reported in December, said KFF, which studies health policy. In the new survey, 31% said they would like to wait and see how the vaccine works for others before getting it themselves. About 7% will only get one if asked to do so for work, school or other activities, while 13% said they would not get it eventually. And of course, politics plays a role. As vaccine enthusiasm grew for both Democrats and independents, it has not shifted to Republicans, who remain the most resistant, with 33% saying they will not get the vaccine or will only get it if asked to do so. for work, school or other. activities, Kaiser said in a statement. The survey also looked at what might motivate people to get the vaccine. About 57% of respondents would be more likely to be vaccinated if told that vaccines are very effective in preventing the disease and 54% said they would be more likely to be vaccinated if told they were the fastest way to return of life in normalcy. Just over half, 46%, were impressed to hear from millions of people who have been safely vaccinated and 45% were motivated by saying we need people to be vaccinated to get the US economy back on track .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos