ByteDance cuts workforce in India, unsure of recovery after application ban: internal memorandum





NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Chinas ByteDance is cutting its 2,000 plus India team size and is unsure when it will return, the company told employees in an internal memo Wednesday, months after its famous video app TikTok was banned. The move came after India this month decided to maintain its ban on TikTok and 58 other Chinese applications following responses from companies on issues such as compliance and privacy. The ban dates back to last year when political tension between neighbors rose above their controversial border. “Initially we hoped this situation would be short-lived … we find that was not the case,” ByteDance wrote in a memo seen by Reuters. We just can’t stay staffed with full responsibility while our apps remain non-operational … we don’t know when we will be back in India In a statement, the company said it was disappointing that despite its efforts it had not received a clear direction on how and when its applications could be restored. He did not specify how many employees would lose their jobs. Prior to the ban, India had been one of the largest markets of TikToks and ByteDance in 2019 had set plans to invest $ 1 billion in India. At the time of the ban in recent years, the Indian government described the applications as prejudicial to India’s sovereignty and integrity. The move followed a clash with Chinese troops at a disputed Himalayan border site that killed 20 Indian soldiers. In the United States, the previous Trump administration ordered ByteDance to devalue TikTok citing national security concerns and tried to impose restrictions that would have effectively banned its use. TikTok has also been under surveillance in Australia for any risks it may pose to users from possible foreign interference and data privacy issues. Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani, Clarence Fernandez and Edwina Gibbs

