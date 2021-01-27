International
The Australian Open serves a record number of ball kids in Melbourne Park
The players will laugh at you and the other kids on the ball will laugh afterwards, she said.
This year, Maddie’s sister, Lucy, 12, will be a baby ball for the first time. Seeing Maddie doing it seemed like fun, Lucy said. I am kind of nervous, but I am also very excited.
Subsequent scheduling of the 2021 Open due to the COVID-19 pandemic means that the two-week event coincides with the start of term one in the school.
Children’s ball manager Elise Mace said both the Department of Education and each child principal must approve those who miss a few school days a week.
There are a record 380 kids balls this year and their age range has expanded to 12 to 17 years, compared to 12 to 15 last year, so there will be more experienced kids.
Ball training usually starts in June, but the blockade meant he was postponed to early January this year.
Among the safe measures for COVID, ball children will be assigned to one of three salons across Melbourne Park, instead of a large salon.
Children will no longer handle players’ towels or drink bottles. They will treat tennis balls as normal, but will be encouraged to use hand cleaners. They should not wear masks.
The kids with the ball are not paid, but receive a daily allowance for food and transportation and keep their uniform (designed by Ralph Lauren) and other things, which last year included Apple AirPods, gift cards and backpacks.
Ms. Mace said she was told to wear your hats because members of the public had tried to fasten the cap in the legionnaire style with side caps. They are hot property, she said.
Maddie and Lucys father Paul Higgins said he was concerned about the dangers of COVID-19 and the loss of classes from Maddie. However, kids with the ball learned a lot, including commitment, confidence, and concentration.
They are real life skills. If you are tired, go with it, come back the next day and do it again, said Mr. Higgins. This year, Maddie was chosen as one of the 20 kids leaders with the ball, so she would also be a mentor.
Maddie said she was excited to mingle with famous players.
Crazy crazy and surreal looking at them up close after you saw them on TV, she said. And walking to court with large crowds at Rod Laver Arena was truly amazing.
But she also likes to hang out with the other kids on the ball. That was one of my favorite parts about it and one of the reasons I wanted to come back this year, she said.
Carolyn Webb is a reporter for The Age.
