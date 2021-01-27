He Saved 669 Children from the Nazis ‘Nicky & Vera’ Tells Children His StoryExBulletin

footprint Courtesy of Vera Gissing Courtesy of Vera Gissing

How old should children be when they start learning about the Holocaust? While many educators believe the appropriate age is 10 years old, a new book by Caldecott Honoree and MacArthur Fellow Peter Ss is recommended for children ages 6 to 9 years old.

Nicky & Vera: A Quiet Hero of the Holocaust and the Children Who Saved tells the true story of the Englishman, Nicholas Winton, who rescued 669 children from the Nazis, including Vera Gissing.

In simple, straightforward language, readers learn what Vera’s life was like in her small town near Prague before the Nazis invaded Czechoslovakia. They learn about Nicky’s hobbies before he grows up to be a banker (“math, stamp collecting, photography and fencing”).

SS illustrations mix details of everyday life with imaginary, weird blooms. On the cover, little Vera stands alone on the platform of a huge train station holding a small suitcase and an animal stuffed with a kitten.

“Summer was the Queen of Cats,” we learn. Inside the girl silhouette, Ss drew colorful details of the things and people she left behind: Her mom and dad. Her house. A galloping horse. Perhaps warning of his good deeds, Ss draws young Nicky dressed in knightly harness, wielding a sword on top of a large dove. As the Nazis gather in Europe, a friend asks Winton to come to Prague. Seeing the dangers, Winton tries to help families get their children safe.

Nicky set up an office in a hotel in Prague.

He made the lists of children.

He took pictures of them.

He found the train connection.

The spies were awake.

Winton found foster families in England for hundreds of children, including Vera.

Ss does not show the atrocities committed by the Nazis, nor does he avoid the emotional pain that Vera suffered. He explains that the train carrying her cousins ​​and 250 other children were not allowed to leave Prague.

Her father and

The mother had died

in Nazi camps.

Even her cousins.

Peter Ss, who was born and raised in Czechoslovakia, was shocked by Winton’s monumental achievement and by the fact that he almost never talked about it, not even with his wife, for several decades after the war. Even the children did not know who was responsible for their survival.

Peter Ss / Norton young readers

It all changed in 1988 when the BBC created a surprise reunion of species. Winton sits in the front row of a crowded theater. Director Esther Rantzen asks, “Are there any of our audiences who owed his life to Nicholas Winton? If so, can you stand up please.”

Everyone gets up, including Vera Gissing.

Ss has written and illustrated children’s books about Charles Darwin, Galileo Galilei and Mozart. “I’m always inspired by people who are bigger than life, that they carry with them this amazing story of being so important,” he says. By all accounts, Nicholas Winton did not see himself that way. “He said, ‘I was never a hero because I was never in danger,'” Ss marvels, “he did very well the moment he could have done it.”

Winton and Vera Gissing became good friends. Gissing wrote about her life in the book Childhood pearls. Today she is 92 years old with advanced stage dementia, according to her daughter Nicola Gissing. After the war, Vera married and raised three children in England. “I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for his actions,” says Nicola of Winton.

She is “satisfied” with what Ss has done with the story. She says her mother was very proud of her Czech roots so she is doubly pleased that Ss shares her inheritance. As she browses the pages, Gissing is particularly moved when she sees that her mother’s childhood in Czechoslovakia came to life.

Peter Ss / Norton young readers

“She has her parents. This is the one with the cats and the way she loved horses and then on the other page with her almost blind grandmother,” she says, “these are all things I was raised with and for seen that it is illustrated … it has made me very exciting, but in a beautiful way “.

Nicola Gissing also recalls that she was very young when her mother told her about some of the horrible things that happened to people during the Holocaust.

“I was always afraid it might happen again,” she recalls. “This happened because my grandparents were Jewish. My mom was Jewish, and I’m Jewish by birth … So I actually had a bag with my supplies hidden in the back of the closet in case they came the Nazis. ” Gissing says her mother did not know about her survival plan until they were both adults. “I told her once and she told me maybe she should not have spoken so openly,” she says.

Nicola Gissing believes that Ss keeps the history of the Holocaust era appropriate by emphasizing details that very young children can relate to and not making the Summer escape and Nazi occupation too frightening.

Developmental psychologist Dona Matthews says Nicky and Vera is the first book she has read that addresses the Holocaust for such young children. She recommends parents and guardians read the story along with the children. She applauded Ss for his approach to such an extremely sensitive topic. “The focus of this story is on Nicky and Vera. It’s not on the horrors of the Holocaust,” says Matthews. other types of diversity understanding for children “.

Peter Ss / Norton young readers

Winton’s daughter agrees. Barbara Winton has also written a book about the life of her named father If not impossible …: The life of Sir Nicholas Winton. She believes Nicky & Vera will empower children.

“Whatever age you are, if you see something around you that you think is unsatisfactory or wrong, you know, like my dad, find other people who agree with you and go out and make an effort to do something for this, “she says” This, I think, is the message of this story. “

Peter Ss admits that there were some “dark moments” that wrote and illustrated a story that caused so much pain and suffering. He credits his editor and his wife who helped him keep the story centered on Winton, who says Ss, “was always trying to find a positive way to approach life.”

Nicholas Winton died in 2016 at the age of 106. Many of the 669 children he rescued continued to work in the arts, science, politics, and human rights. Barbara Winton says her father was someone “living in the present.” She has been open to the need to care for today’s refugee children.

Peter Ss / Norton young readers

