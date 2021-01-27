Elections for the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly were scheduled for July 4





Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly elections, seen as a litmus test for the course of national politics, will be held on July 4, the capital’s election board said on Wednesday. The election will take place ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which will begin on July 23 after being postponed for a year due to a new coronavirus outbreak. The official election campaign, in which 127 seats are to be seized, will begin on June 25, according to the board. Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly elections were set to be held on July 4, with the focus focused on whether the Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First) government ousted by Governor Yuriko Koike could retain control of its power. | KYODO The focus is on whether the ruling Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First), a regional party ousted by Governor Yuriko Koike, can retain control of its power. Another focus is how much the Liberal Democratic Party, the largest ruling party in the Diet led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, can regain its strength in the assembly after an overwhelming defeat four years ago. The election results in Japan’s most populous municipality may indicate the future of national politics if an early election is held after that. A general election must take place sometime before the House of Representatives’s mandates expire on October 21st. But it seems difficult for Suga to decide on the dissolution of the most powerful Lower House for the time between the coronavirus pandemic and its declining ratings in media opinion polls, reflecting public disapproval of his handling of the crisis. global health. Currently, Tomin First holds 48 seats in the 127-seat assembly, followed by the LDP with 26 and the Komeito party with 23 and the Japanese Communist Party with 18. The Democratic Constitutional Party of Japan, the largest opposition party in the Diet, has five seats. Komeito is the LDP ruling coalition partner at the national level but decided to join hands with Koike’s local party in the Tokyo assembly ahead of the previous election. In 2017, Tomin First became the biggest force, climbing Koike’s popularity, while the LDP saw 34 of its 57 seats cut in part due to favoritism allegations against then-leader Shinzo Abe who saw the party’s approval rafts in power. Koike secured her second term in the governor election in July last year ahead of the original schedule of the Tokyo Olympics. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENTER)





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos