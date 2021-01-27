Mary River widening hearings are open to objections from Nunavut communities

At the start of the final environmental hearings for an expansion in the Mary River Nunavu Mines, five communities in the northern region of Qikiqtaaluk territory are saying they cannot support the project as it is being proposed.

For those communities especially the Inlet Pond, which is closer to the mine the main concern is what impact a new railway and added transport from Milne Inlet could have on local wildlife like caribbean and narwhal.

Nunavut Impact Review Board hearings are this week and next week at Pond Inlet and Iqaluit and can be virtually merged.

If approved, the expansion would see the mine double its current annual iron ore production to 12 million tonnes.

To move that ore, Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation would build a railroad to replace an existing truck route. To ship the iron ore from Nunavut, the company says there would be one or two ships traveling to and from Milne Porteach by day.

That’s about 176 oyster transporters each summer, plus support vessels, such as tugboats and fuel boats.

The Milne Inlet opens into Tasiujaq or the Eclipse Sound, a major habitat for narwhals in Nunavut. It is also located within a national marine conservation area, Tallurutiup Imanga.

“We are not convinced that the benefits outweigh the adverse effects,” said a joint press release issued Monday by the North Baffin Working Group, a collective of hunter-gatherer and trap organizations and villages in Pond Inlet, Arctic Bay , River Clyde, Igloolik and Sanirajak.

The mining aid group has not “provided enough evidence that it can make the expansion safely” and argues that there is still “a lot of uncertainty” for Inuit to make a decision now.

“That’s why we decided to join and support Pond Inlet until they are happy with all the things involved in Phase Two,” River Clyde Mayor Jerry Natanine told CBC News. “None of us will go to the side and say, ‘oh, we support him, even if Pond doesn’t. “

Hamlet Introduction Basin has required a gradual increase in production over the coming years.

Do not say that you have done enough, QIA tells me

These are supposed to be the final hearings for the long project. Previous final sessions were adjourned in the autumn of 2019 when consensus could not be reached.

The Inuit remain “deeply in conflict” over economic development and land protection, PJ Akeeagok, president of the Qiqiqtani Inuit Association (QIA), said on Monday when technical meetings began.

Next week, a community roundtable will allow the public to make presentations and ask questions.

A view of the Milne Port. If an expansion is approved, Baffinland says there will be about 176 ore carrier visits to the port during the wine production season. (Submitted by Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation)

As the QIA and Baffinland signed a major benefits agreement last summer called the Inuit Security Agreement, Akeeagok says environmental disputes from last October are still unresolved.

Akeeagok had this message for the mining company.

“Baffinland, I ask you to be adaptable. I ask you to challenge the depth and form of your commitments to Inuit,” he said. “Simply put, you have done enough and it is now up to the Nunavu Impact Review Board to decide between your position and that of Inuit.”

The QIA board of directors has not yet said whether it will support enlargement.

Baffinland says railways and increased production are needed to make the mine profitable. If the expansion is approved, President Brian Penney says $ 2.4 billion in royalties will be paid to Inuit over the life of the mine based on “conservative assumptions about iron ore prices.”

That breaks down to about $ 1 billion for QIABetween 2021 and 2038, he said, and $ 1.4 billion for Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, a territorial land claim group. He added that, to date, the QIA has paid $ 66 million in royalties and land leases from Baffinland.

The mine is already allowed to build a railroad and port at Steensby Inlet, a southernmost site, from which it can transport up to 18 million tonnes of iron ore each year. But the mine has said it needs revenue from the production increase now proposed to fund an operation in Steensby.

Mine says he has been consulted and will continue to do so

In the past five years, Baffinland has held over 200 community consultation meetings, northern mining manager Joseph Tigullaraq told CBC.

“Baffinland has sought, respected and changed with community concerns,” he said.

Following community requests, the mine says it changed the location of its rail line, increased caribbean crossings to Inuit-approved locations, and shortened its transportation season, with a significant financial loss.

Now, the company is offering to fund an Inuit-led and administered environmental monitoring program, which would operate independently of the mine monitoring projects themselves.

Joseph Tigullaraq is the northern affairs manager for Baffinland. He says the mine is and will continue to change its operations to benefit Inuit. (Beth Brown / CBC)

“We want the traditional Inuit knowledge to be incorporated and integrated into the plans we have for this project,” Tigullaraq said.

But the Organization of Hunters and Mittimatalik Trappers and Hamlet of Pond Inlet say they do not want to plan for environmental mitigation as the project has already begun.

They want to know now that construction, mining and transportation at that level will not harm community livelihoods that are essential to food security and cultural autonomy.

“This sudden increase in the amount transported will not allow a careful monitoring of subtle and significant changes in the marine environment and marine mammals,” reads a letter from Hamlet of Sanirajak issued before the start of the hearings on Monday.

While the mine is a major employer for Sanirajak, the village said it is essential to know if the expansion “will result in the extinction of the Pond Inlet Inuit’s ability to harvest narwhal in the Eclipse Sound”.

The hearings are scheduled to last until February 6th. For members of the public outside Iqalu and Pond Inlet, the proceedings are being broadcast live on Uvagut TV.