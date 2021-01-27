78% of Indians most concerned about their financial data: Report





There is a growing concern among Indians about their financial data being stolen, according to the McAfee Corps 2021 Consumer Safety Opinion Report. According to the report, 78 per cent of Indian respondents admitted to being more concerned about their financial data, such as credit cards or bank details, being stolen. While 74 percent of respondents were concerned about their personal information, such as birthday or address being hacked. Indian consumers have shown an increase in online tracking, with activities like online banking (68 per cent), financial planning (55 per cent) and personal shopping (63 per cent) at the top of the list, the report said. With the rise of online activities, consumers are potentially exposed to more cyber threats, she said. Risk and safety When asked about their perception of risk and security related to online activities, 58 percent of respondents said they felt safe while conducting online activities. While people feel safer ordering food online (63 percent), their perception is the opposite when it comes to online dating, with nearly half (42 percent) feeling less secure, the report said. Consumers are also becoming more relaxed with the exchange of information online which is a big risk especially as services often require multiple contact points, the report said. Indian respondents were found to favor convenience over security – as 95 per cent started using features designed for convenience in 2020, such as text and email notifications (67 per cent), choosing to stay registered / remember credentials (39 percent)), and automatically save and fill out credit card details for faster purchases (36 percent), she said. Children under the age of 18 were doing online activities in 51 percent of households, while in 28 percent of households, children were under the age of 12. Overall, 3 in 4 people in India (74 percent) said they are concerned about today’s cyber risks. While 20 percent of respondents said they are not confident in their ability to prevent a cyber attack. The first step in protecting ourselves is to realize that there is much we can do to stay safe online and maintain our digital well-being, said Terry Hicks, EVP of McAfees Consumer Business. Better to prevent a problem than to be able to fix it. We can always work on our secure online habits from the apps we install, to the websites we click, to the emails we open. Making this change in our mindset and behaviors is a necessity to protect what we value most – our privacy and identity – giving us all the much needed peace of mind, Hicks added.

