SC stands on the orders of Bombay HC, releasing the man under the POCSO Act

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian stood in the order of the HC in Bombay after the General Prosecutor KK Venugopal mentioned the case.

The SC order came after Venugopal, on behalf of the Center, mentioned before the Chief Justice that the decision of the Nagpur Bench High Court in Bombay is “very disturbing” and will set a “dangerous precedent”.

In the order, the Chief Justice noted, “The Attorney General brought to our attention that decision of the Bombay High Court, Nagpur Bench of 19 January 2021, in which the High Court acquitted the accused under Article 8 of the Act POCSO on the grounds that the accused had no sexual intent in committing the offense under POCSO because he had no direct physical contact ie skin to skin. “

“The Attorney General presented that the order is unprecedented and is likely to set a dangerous precedent. We allow the Attorney General to file an appropriate claim against the order. In the meantime, we stand the innocence of the accused. the accused could return in two weeks, “the order added.

The SC also issued notice to the Maharashtra government and allowed the AG to file an appeal against the January 19 Nagpur bench decision of the Bombay High Court.

The ruling said beating a minor’s breast without “skin-to-skin contact” could not be considered a sexual assault as defined in the POCSO Act.

She said that after the husband hugged the child without removing the clothes, the offense could not be called sexual assault, but constituted a violation of the anger of a woman’s modesty under Article 354 of the IPC.

The high court had modified the order of a court hearing, which had sentenced a 39-year-old man to three years in prison for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

She decided that mere quarreling would not fall under the definition of sexual assault.

As for the prosecution and the testimony of the juvenile victim in court, in December 2016, the accused, a Satish, had taken the girl to his home in Nagpur on the pretext of giving her something to eat.

Once there, he grabbed her chest and tried to remove her clothes, the Supreme Court had recorded in her decision.

However, since he kissed her without removing her clothes, the offense could not be qualified as sexual assault and, instead, constituted the offense of angering a woman’s modesty under Article 354 of the IPC, the high court had held.

While Article 354 of the IPC includes a minimum of one year imprisonment, sexual assault under the POCSO Act includes a minimum of three years’ imprisonment.

The court had sentenced the man to three years in prison for criminal offenses under the POCSO Act as well as under Article 355 of the IPC. Sentences had to be executed simultaneously. The High Court, however, acquitted him under the POCSO Act while upholding his sentence under Article 354 of the IPC.

“Given the strict nature of the sentence provided for the offense (according to the POCSO), in the opinion of this court, more rigorous evidence and serious charges are required,” the high court said.

“The act of squeezing the breast of a 12-year-old child, in the absence of any specific detail whether the upper part was removed or if he inserted his hand inside the top and pressed her breast, would not fall into the definition of sexual assault,” he said. she.

It further stated that “the act of oppressing the breast can be a criminal force for a woman / girl in order to anger her modesty”.

The POCSO Act defines sexual assault as when someone “sexually touches the vagina, penis, anus or breast of a child or causes the child to touch the vagina, penis, anus or chest of such or any other person, or commits any other act with sexual intent which involves physical contact without penetration is said to commit sexual assault “.

The court, in its decision, had ruled that this “physical contact” mentioned in the definition of sexual assault should be “skin to skin” or direct physical contact.

“Certainly, it is not a matter of prosecution that the complainant removed her upper body and pressed her breast. As such, there is no direct physical contact ie skin-to-skin sexual purpose without penetration,” the Court had said. Up.

