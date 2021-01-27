Indonesia’s most active volcanoExBulletin





footprint Agung Supriyanto / AFP via Getty Images Agung Supriyanto / AFP via Getty Images Mount Merapi, Indonesia’s most active volcano, erupted on Wednesday releasing a river of lava on the mountain below and clouds of gas in the sky. The eruption started the longest flow of volcanic lava since the risk level for Merapi rose in November, Hanik Humaida, head of the Yogyakarta Center for Volcanology and Geological Risk Mitigation, told the Associated Press. The sounds of the explosion are said to have been heard almost 18 miles away. footprint Agung Supriyanto / AFP via Getty Images Agung Supriyanto / AFP via Getty Images The 9,737-meter volcano sits on the densely populated island of Java and near the ancient city of Yogyakarta. It has erupted continuously recently, keeping local officials and residents living nearby on high alert. In November, local authorities evacuated nearly 2,000 people living in the Java mountain districts of Magelang and Sleman after Merapi erupted. Earlier this month, authorities evacuated more than 500 people in Magelang after the volcano dispersed hot clouds of ash. No residents have been evacuated since 5:30 a.m. EST, but Indonesian authorities are closely monitoring the activity of the volcano. People were told to stay out of the 3 mile danger zone around the crater. Merap’s last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people. footprint Juli Nugroho / Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a series of horseshoe-shaped seismic decay lines around the ocean. This country leaves the country prone to earthquakes, volcanic activity and tsunamis. In August, Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung, located on the island of Sumatra, released a clump of ash several miles into the sky posing health and aviation hazards for the day. A series of eruptions in 2018 at Anak Krakatau volcano, which also caused a deadly tsunami, caused serious damage and forced authorities to re-orient flights.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos