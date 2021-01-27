Fear of GOP leaders: Trump clones who can not win moving states

Amanda Chase likes to be known as Trump on foot. She spoke at the pro-Trump rally in Washington before the crowd turned into a violent mob at the Capitol. For her posts on social media calling the rebels patriots and making other false claims, she has been blocked on Facebook, stripped of her Virginia Senate committee post and threatened with censorship.

I am also selling a prominent Republican candidate for governor of Virginia this year and the creation of the GOP in the pro-democracy state is concerned. The pursuit personifies a political danger that emerges for the entire GOP in the post-Trump era: If party voters continue to be in line with the former president, they may even nominate Trumpy candidates to win in moving states.

The Republican Party in Virginia, one of only two states to elect a new governor in 2021, has been divided for months over whether to choose its nominee from a convention or a first election. The confusing procedural debate had a clear political subtext: Which method would best help or hurt Chase?

Anti-persecution Republicans, and even some who are former allies of President Trumps, worry that her appointment will dampen the chances of parties, including low-key candidates, this year and the future.

There is no way Amanda Chase could be the governor of Virginia, said John Fredericks, a conservative radio host, on a recent show. She has zero chance of winning.

The clash between Virginia Republicans is an early window into emerging divisions within the Republican Party: Although Trump has left the White House, Trumpism remains at the center of the political scene.

Many GOP officials in Washington have tried to distance themselves from Trump after the January 6 Capitol rage that left five dead. But he remains a dominant figure among voters, candidates and Republican officials across the Beltway.

Clashes between Trump loyalists and those who want the party to pass him by will be a focal point in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial of former presidents and in Republicans fighting for Senate seats to grab in races. intermediate of the coming years. Current Republican senators Rob Portman, Patrick J. Toomey and Richard M. Burr in the states of Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, respectively, have announced their pensions, deciding without a party for all.

Making his surprise announcement this week, Portman highlighted the challenges facing pragmatic Republicans like him in the current polarized political climate. This is a difficult time to be in public service, he said.

Ohio is particularly ripe for a divisive Republican primary. It is home to two strong Trump loyalists like Rep. Jim Jordan and more central Republicans like former Gov. John Kasich and his successor, Gov. Mike DeWine. Trump has called for a Republican to challenge DeWines’ bid for reappointment next year because the governor refused to back up his attempt to reverse his election defeat.

In Arizona, divisions erupted when the GOP state leadership voted Saturday to censor prominent Republicans deemed not so loyal to Trump including Governor Doug Ducey, who took fire to prove Bidens victory in the state, and Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, who supported Biden.

Although Arizona Republicans suffered heavy losses in 2020 Bidens victory was the first for a Democratic presidential nominee since 1996, the party re-elected Kelly Ward, a Trump loyalist, as party chairman after Trump approved him in a recorded message.

They think that if they remove Donald Trump, they stop the momentum of the 74 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump. But we will not give up the battlefield, said Rep. Andy Biggs, another pro-Trump Republican, at the state congress. We will continue to push.

The wards victory was a reminder of the constant trumps within the party. All but 11 Republican state chairs have been replaced since Trump was elected in 2016. The Republican National Committee remains dominated by his loyalists and is headed by his hand-elected chair Ronna McDaniel, who was re-elected for a second term. this month without objection.

Before leaving office and losing his scared Twitter account, Trump encouraged primaries against Republicans perceived as unfaithful, including Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, another governor who rejected former presidents wants him to devalue Bidens victory in the state.

At the top of the Trumps political hit list are now those who voted for his impeachment, including Rep. Liz Cheney from Wyoming, leader no. 3 of the House of Representatives, who issued a harsh reprimand to him before voting this month. Trump’s rep. Matt Gaetz from Florida is traveling to Wyoming on Thursday to lead a protest against Cheney.

Founding Republicans are looking for new ways to assert themselves. Anti-Trump activists have launched a new group, the Republican Responsibility Project, pledging to raise and spend $ 50 million to protect Republicans who voted to blame for major challenges.

The Republican Main Street Partnership, a center-right Republican group, is launching a national digital advertising campaign to tell Trump’s alienated voters that there is another side to the party. We want to make sure they know they have a home, said Sarah Chamberlain, the group leader.

It is too early to gauge Trumps’ continued influence in his party, as the first 2022 elections are months away. But not in Virginia.

While the state has increasingly tilted Biden Democrat won it by more than 10 percentage points, about twice the Hillary Clintons margin in 2016 Republicans see this as a chance for a comeback because of history: In most years gubernatorial election (2013 was an exception) Virginia party wins the party not in the White House.

But their challenge is complicated by the mess surrounding Trump’s legacy.

The former president has already strengthened Republicans a formidable hand in the state’s vast rural suburbs, but his presidency has played poorly in citing states and rising suburbs, particularly in northern Virginia.

Trump said he would drain the swamp, but he said the most populous part of the Republican state, said Bob Holsworth, a veteran political analyst in Virginia. If Chase were to be nominated, he said, there is no way she could be competitive across the country.

Chase, a third-term state senator, has cultivated a Trump-style brand with anti-establishment rhetoric, contempt for what she calls political correctness and overwhelming social media following. She says she is called Senate Annie Oakley because she held a firearm in the Capitol state. She refuses to put on a mask to control the spread of the coronavirus. She embraces Trump by comparing heels.

I call myself an ardent Republican, she said in an interview, adding that she had not sought Trumps approval. I am not a politician. I am a business person. I do not speak politically correct. I call things the way I see them.

She gained fame after she spoke in Washington before Trump’s speech on Jan. 6 and backed up his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. We are here today to stay with President Trump: Can I hear an amen? she said. We know this election was fraudulent.

Chase left the scene before the rally turned into a violent mob that destroyed the Capitol. But her Facebook account was suspended and she faced a Senate censorship vote because she made false statements about leftists who were responsible for the violence and showed sympathy for pro-Trump insurgents. These were not rebels and plunderers; these were Patriots who love their country, she wrote on Facebook.

Speaking in the Senate, Chase said she was not forgiving the violence, but that the patriots she referred to were those who were peaceful.

Although controversy has made it easier for other Republicans to cast him as an extreme figure, she may also love him more than ever for Trump supporters.

“Some people are telling me to wear it as a sign of honor,” she said of a censorship.

A multi-candidate field is expected on both sides of the gubernatorial race, with former Gov. Terry McAuliffe making an offer of a return to the Democratic side.

The race among Republicans has been blocked by uncertainty as to whether a primary conference or congress should be held. Defenders of a convention think it will make it harder for a candidate like Chase to win the nomination by a small majority. Chase has called for a first election, saying he worries party leaders will manipulate a convention against it.

At one point, Chase threatened to run as an independent if the party did not hold the first election. She then withdrew from the threat and said she would stay in contention which nomination method the party uses. But after the central committee ended another meeting on the question last weekend, Chase hung the threat back on Twitter.

If Republicans do not come up with any direction and rules soon I will start the Patriot Party here in Virginia, she said. I will not follow a parked bus.