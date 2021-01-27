TikTok is laying off employees in India as the ban becomes permanent





The popular short video app announced on Wednesday that it would lay off workers in India as “they were not given a clear direction on how and when our apps could be restored.”

“It is deeply regrettable that after supporting our 2000+ employees in India for more than half a year, we have no choice but to reduce the size of our workforce,” a TikTok spokesman said in a statement.

TikTok, which owns Beijing-based ByteDance, did not say how many workers would be affected and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TikTok made its decision public a few days later Indian media reported that the country plans to make a permanent ban on 59 Chinese applications that were blocked last June, including TikTok, Tencent WeChat and Alibaba UC Browser. Indian regulators at the time claimed the applications posed a “threat to sovereignty and integrity”.

The ban was a big blow for TikTok, which had about 120 million users in India. And though TikTok said this week that it has “worked resolutely to comply” with the authorities in the country, such efforts seem to have had little effect. A resource in the Ministry of Electronics and IT told CNN Business on Wednesday that the government decided this week to make the ban permanent because it was unhappy with the way Chinese companies had addressed data collection and security concerns. “We are constantly striving to make our applications comply with local laws and regulations and do our best to address any concerns they may have,” a TikTok spokesman said. “It is therefore disappointing that in the next seven months, despite our efforts we have not been given a clear direction on how and when our applications can be restored.” The spokesman added that the company hopes the application will one day be allowed to be returned. High voltages Tensions between China and India have escalated since last summer, when a bloody clash along a disputed border in the Himalayas left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead. India has banned dozens of Chinese applications since then, and is said to have moved on block Huawei from participation in India 5G telecommunication network. And many Indians have called for a boycott of Chinese goods and services. Alibaba father The impact of the business may be limited to some companies, including, which has already escalated back to India after the ban. Last August, CEO Daniel Zhang announced that the company had “decided to stop operations” of UC Browser, a web browsing application and other initiatives in India. “We do not expect it to have a material impact on the group ‘s overall financial performance,” he told analysts during a earnings call, citing a “broad business summary”. A UC Browser spokesman declined to comment. Tencent TCEHY has not yet described her plans. “Tencent complies with all applicable orders and regulations and continues to abide by applicable laws in the jurisdictions in which we operate. We hope to continue to focus on our core markets and provide valuable services to our users.” , a spokesman said in a statement to CNN Business. The company declined to give further details. Ji Rong, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in India, reiterated China’s opposition to the ban on Wednesday. “Since last year, the Indian side has repeatedly used national security as an excuse to ban some mobile applications with Chinese background. These moves [are] in violation of WTO non-discriminatory principles, “she said. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions between India and China have continued to simmer. On Monday, the Indian military revealed that there had been a “small” confrontation between Indian soldiers and the China Liberation Army. The incident happened last Wednesday near a controversial high border in the Himalayas and “was resolved by local commanders according to established protocols,” the Indian Army said in a statement. Vedika Sud, Steven Jiang, Rishi Iyengar and Manveena Suri contributed to this report.

