Glick Leads International Efforts to Advance Oral Health – UB Now: News and Views for UB Faculty and Staff





UB faculty member Michael Glick, a renowned researcher in interdisciplinary oral health care, recently led two international initiatives to advance oral health care. Glick served as co-chair of the FDI World Dentistry Working Group Vision 2030: Providing Oral Health to All, an interdisciplinary guide to how to influence health policies and improve oral health over the next decade. The report recommends several strategies to reduce global oral health disparities, including endorsing universal oral health coverage, greater collaboration between dentists and other members of the healthcare workforce, and integrating oral health into overall health systems. to provide person-centered needs – based care. “How can we, as members of the oral health community, anticipate transformational changes and trends in the global healthcare environment?” How do we seize opportunities to become productive members of person-centered health care teams? These are some of the broad questions we seek to answer through Vision 2030, “says Glick, Professor of Oral Diagnostic Sciences, School of Dental Medicine. Glick, along with David Williams, professor of oral health at Queen Mary University of London, led an international team of oral health care providers and researchers in developing the report. The publication of Vision 2030 on 18 January coincided with the 148th session of the Executive Board of the World Health Organization, where an oral health resolution was on the agenda of approval by governments. Oral conditions such as tooth decay, gum disease, tooth loss and oral cancer are the most prevalent non-communicable diseases worldwide – affecting 3.5 billion people – and have serious and significant health impacts, social and economic, according to the FDI World Dental Federation.

Glick also led the development of the International Consortium for Measuring Health Outcomes (ICHOM) Oral Health Standard for Adults, the first international standard for measuring treatment outcomes for oral health in adults over 18 years of age. Published last year in International Dental Journal, the new standard recommends that clinicians measure data on 17 outcomes to better understand how to improve the lives of their patients. The results are divided into three categories: symptoms (oral pain, tenderness and dry mouth), caries and periodontal disease (disease stage, complications and bleeding), and physiological function and psychological status (self-confidence; smile; ability to eat, sleep and talk; and more) According to the report, 87% of adult patients surveyed stated that these results were important for routine care and that they would like their dentists to measure these results routinely. The Oral Health Standard Oral Set was completed through a collaboration between ICHOM and the World Federation of Dentistry FDI. Glick and Williams co-chaired the working group, which consisted of leading dentists, researchers, patient representatives, measurement experts and economists from eight countries.

