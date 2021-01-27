Doctors gather behind Ontario epidemiologist singled out by Premier Ford for ‘prejudice’

The Ontario Primary Teachers Federation and a chorus of doctors are sounding the alarm over a statement issued by Premier Doug Fords office casting doubt on the integrity of an epidemiologist who has been critical of the Ford governments’ treatment of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beyond the concern to see attacks like this on experts who are paying critical attention to the importance of maintaining the health and well-being of students, education workers and the community, on the other hand, ETFO President Sam Hammond said in a statement taken by CP24 late Tuesday night.

Hammonds’ comment followed a statement issued by the office of Prime Minister Doug Fords on Tuesday evening which seemed concerned about a possible conflict by Dr. David Fisman, an epidemiologist at the UFTs Dalla Lana School of Public Health.

The concern in the prime minister’s office was sparked by an article in the Toronto Sun that night suggesting that the paid work Fisman had done for the ETFO could conflict with his role as a member of the Ontario Science Board, especially when it comes to advice. of government desks for closing schools.

The statement issued by the Fords office a few hours after the article was published called the article deeply disturbing and said that we learned about the matter through the media. Neither the Prime Minister nor his cabinet was aware of this potential conflict.

The Fords office said it expects every member of the COVID-19 scientific advisory board made up of volunteers to discover any current or potential conflicts of interest.

Fisman told the newspaper that roundtable members are required to disclose potential conflicts every six months and that his paid work for ETFO had fallen outside that period. He said the latest published findings would include work.

He added that he offered not to be paid at all, and the rate for the consultations they eventually agreed on was lower than what he normally charged

He also questioned what the concern was about, because all the ETFO asked him to do was give them the best possible advice for the latest research.

My service to the ETFO included reviewing evidence on children and COVID-19, and the importance of aerosol ventilation and transmission, Fisman wrote on Twitter Tuesday evening.

But Ford said through his office that accepting ETFO money generated the appearance of prejudice.

Ontarians have trusted us to make difficult decisions based on sound, unbiased public health advice. Our expectation is that anyone involved in providing advice to the government in this capacity will do so in the absence of an agenda or bias, and therefore this paid relationship raises legitimate concerns, the Fords office said.

In addition to practicing physicians and academics, the table also includes bureaucrats whose salaries are paid by the government.

Hammond said Fismans’s work for the ETFO was always a matter of public records.

In the summer of 2020, the Ontario Federation of Primary Teachers (ETFO) held medical and scientific experts as part of a legal proceeding; Dr. David Fisman was one of those experts. He was compensated for his involvement, which was public. The provincial government was certainly aware of the experts we were working with, Hammond said in his statement.

Since then, the ETFO has consulted with Drs. Fisman on the health and safety impacts of COVID-19 as it relates to schools. Dr. Fisman was not compensated for this guidance and the consultation was done in a transparent manner; he is quoted in ETFO statements and letters to Premier Ford.

Hammond said Ford should have known about Fismans’ work with the ETFO and questioned why he was choosing to express concern now.

Perhaps the Ford government is becoming increasingly frightened by calls from the science community for their failures in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Ontario, Hammond said.

Fisman also said Tuesday that he had asked one of the Science Desk chairs if he should retire in light of the Sun’s story and was told he should not.

Sound support colleagues

A chorus of doctors took to social media to express support for Fisman on Tuesday evening and by Wednesday morning, the hash tag, #ThankyouDavidFisman was on trend on Twitter.

A number of them suggested he was facing punishment from the government for speaking out against their treatment of the pandemic.

#ThanksDavidFisman for educating us about the epidemiology of infectious diseases with facts and memes, despite the constant threats and harassment, family doctor Wrote Dr. Jennifer Kwan. #No thanks to those who attack / silence doctors and scientists for telling the truth and trying to save lives in a pandemic.

Infectious Diseases Doctor Ilan Schwartz also chimed in.

Dr. @DFisman is an exemplary doctor and epidemiologist, and he is a man. His passionate communication of science and tireless advocacy is informed only by data and driven by concern for others. His integrity is invisible. It is a provincial and national treasure.

The Ford government has faced criticism from medical professionals regarding its treatment of the pandemic on a number of fronts, including schools and long-term care homes and prevention of outbreaks in the workplace.

Once initially insisting that schools would not take an extended winter break, the government eventually responded to calls from health experts to keep children from learning on their own as COVID-19 cases skyrocketed.

On Tuesday a group called Doctors of Justice at LTC released a letter signed by hundreds of doctors calling the situation in the provinces long-term care homes a humanitarian crisis.