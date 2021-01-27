



Osteoporosis and University of Maastricht The Medical Center has developed a first-of-its-kind solution, bone implantation, that prevents foot amputations in patients with severe lower leg fractures

Osteopore and the National Supplement Production Innovation Group have formed a partnership for unsuccessful clinical approval in Additive Manufacturing SINGAPORE, January 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Osteopore International, a Singapore homegrowncompany that specializes in biororbable 3D printed implants, in collaboration with University of Maastricht The Medical Center (UMC +) has successfully developed a 3D self-contained cage that prevents foot amputations in patients with severe lower leg fractures. The 3D printed cage helps a patient regenerate new bone cells and has been successfully designed and implanted in his first patient in the Netherlands. An important innovative moment Produced in Singapore, and developed with proprietary 3D printing and Osteopore’s materials technology, the 3D printed cage is made from biodegradable material and is personalized based on a computed tomography (CT) scan of the patient’s lower leg. This 3D printed cage stimulates the patient’s new bone cells to grow inside it, eventually breaks down into water and carbon dioxide and is replaced by the patient’s own reproduced bone tissue. This first solution of its kind is Osteopore’s latest innovation and another successful application of its 3D printing technology, and also a testament to Of Singapore Expansion and international success of SMEs in the medical equipment sector. Since implantation, the patient is on track to experience complete bone regeneration as the 3D pressed cage is gradually replaced by the patient oss bone over a period of 4 months. Advancing the Production of Additives in Of Singapore Medical Equipment Sector Founded by a team of clinicians and engineers, Osteopore is now a global leader in 3D printed bioreabsorption implants Singapore. Receiving strong support from local research universities and government agencies, Osteopore is also a successful adopter of Additive Manufacturing (AM) technologies. like Singapore is focused on Translation research AM and industry adoption to support deep-tech companies in recent years, the National Classification of Innovation in Additive Manufacturing (NAMIC) and Osteopore have formed a partnership to assist with clinical garden approval and market leadership. This enables the anesthetized model of healthcare among Singapore hospitals, in order to ultimately increase the success rate of local clinical cases for regenerative implant solutions of medical devices. The partnership will also aim to facilitate and increase the clinical basis in adoption for 3D printed bioreabsorption implants, to achieve better patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs. About Osteopore Ltd Osteopore Ltd, an Australian listed company ASX (OSX) with R&D and manufacturing in Singapore, is a global leader in the production of innovative regenerative implants on a commercial scale. Combining biomimetic tissue science with 3D printing and materials technology, Osteopore manufactures medical implants to meet the needs of tissue and bone reconstruction as well as restoration. These bioreabsorption implants provide a scaffold for bone regeneration, dissolving predictably over time to leave only natural bone tissue. In collaboration with clinicians and researchers, Osteopore develops and manufactures implants that address unmet clinical needs that improve patient outcomes, improve life, and reduce health care costs. For more information, visit us at www.osteopore.com . SOURCE Osteoporosis

