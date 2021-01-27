Protesters against the UK railway line were evicted from London park





LONDON – Several protesters against a high-speed rail link between London and northern England were evicted from a park in the capital early Wednesday after they opened tunnels and set up a makeshift camp. Protesters had invaded Euston Square Gardens, claiming there were plans to build a temporary taxi rank over the small green space outside Euston Station, the London terminal for so-called HS2 trains. The HS2 Rebellion, which is an alliance of groups and individuals campaigning against the planned high-speed rail, said bailiffs from HS2s’s private contractor, the National Eviction Team, entered the camp under cover of darkness and that tree protectors had entered the tunnels and were prepared for a long siege. “ Although dozens of police officers are patrolling the area, some protesters can be seen sitting in tents, perched on wooden platforms perched in trees, around the park. A large, makeshift wooden camp remains in place on the south side of the green space, which is said to have been built over a network of 100-meter (30-meter) tunnels. The HS2 rebellion is calling on the British government to abandon the costly, unpopular and destructive project in light of the climate emergency. But the government is moving forward with the plan, which is expected to cost tens of billions of pounds, for largely economic reasons. I’m in this tunnel because they are irresponsibly risking my life from the climate and ecological emergencies, “said Blue Sanford, an 18 – year – old protester from London. With the help of locals, excavated soil has been used to strengthen barricades at the entrance to the nets and insulate the pallet fort to keep the tunnels warm while sleeping between shifts. The tunnels are supported by wooden beams and thick planks to prevent collapse and there is accumulation of food and water inside, protesters said. Protesters have previously said they could potentially stay in the tunnel for several weeks, “during which time they hope a court will rule against HS2 for breaking the law by proving an eviction without a court order and while blocking the coronavirus.” Security is our first priority when we own land and remove illegal camps, said an HS2 spokeswoman. The HS2 rebellion claims that the planned HS2 line, due to its connection to London, the Midlands, the north of England and eventually Scotland, will see 108 ancient forests destroyed and countless people forced by “homes and businesses”. HS2 said only 43 antique forest areas would be affected by the railway line between London and Crewe in northern England, with 80% of their total area remaining intact. Construction work on the railway link began in September.

