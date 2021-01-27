Class action open for racial profiling by French police | INTERNATIONAL LAW

PARIS (AP) In a headline for France, six NGOs launched a lawsuit Wednesday against the French government on suspicion of systematic discrimination by police officers conducting identity checks.

Organizations, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, claim that French police use racial profile in ID checks, targeting black people and people of Arab descent.

They served Prime Minister Jean Castex and the French Minister of the Interior and Justice with official legal notice of calls for concrete steps and in-depth law enforcement reforms to ensure that racial profiling does not determine who is stopped by the police.

The main lawyer in this case, Antoine Lyon-Caen, said that the legal action is not aimed at special police officers but “the system itself that generates, with its rules, customs, culture, a discriminatory practice.

Since the shortcomings of the state (concern) a systematic practice, reaction, feedback, remedies, measures must be systematic, Lyon-Caen said at a press conference with NGOs taking action. They include the Open Society Justice Initiative and three core French groups.

The issue of racial profiling by the French police has eroded for years, including but not limited to the practice of officers conducting identity checks on young people who are often Black or of Arab descent and living in poor housing projects.

Notification of surrender is the first mandatory step in a two-stage trial. The law gives French authorities four months to talk to NGOs about how they can meet the requirements. If the parties are left unsatisfied after the trial, the case will go to court, according to one of the lawyers, Slim Ben Achour.

It’s the first class discrimination lawsuit based on alleged ethnic color or origin in France. NGOs are using a little-used French law, which allows associations to take such legal action.

Its revolutionary because it would speak to hundreds of thousands, even a million people. Ben Achour told the Associated Press in a telephone interview. NGOs are pursuing class action on behalf of racial minorities who are primarily second- or third-generation French citizens.

The band is brown and black, said Ben Achour.

The four-month period for reaching a solution could be extended if talks are making progress, he said.

The abuse of identity checks has served for many in France as emblematic of the widespread racism alleged within the police ranks, with critics claiming the misconduct has been left unchecked or uncovered by authorities.

Video of a recent incident posted online drew a response from President Emmanuel Macron, who called the race profile unbearable. Police representatives say the officers themselves feel under attack when appearing in suburban housing projects. During a wave of confrontational incidents, officers were trapped and fireworks and other items were thrown.

NGOs are demanding reforms rather than monetary damages, particularly changes to the law governing identity checks. They argue that the law is too broad and allows for no police liability because the actions of the officers involved cannot be traced, while detainees are left humiliated and sometimes angry.

Among other requirements, organizations want an end to long practice of evaluating police performance by the number of tickets issued or arrests made, arguing that standards may encourage unfounded identity checks.

The trial includes about 50 witnesses, such as police officers and people subject to abusive checks, whose accounts have been severed in 145-page notice letters. NGOs cite an unnamed person who talked about going through multiple police checks every day for years.

A police officer posted in a difficult Paris suburb, who is not linked to the case, told the AP that he often undergoes identity checks when he is in civilian clothes.

When I’m not in uniform, I’m a person of color, said the officer, who asked to remain anonymous in accordance with police rules and because of the sensitive nature of the subject. The police need a legal basis for their actions, but 80% of the time they do checks (based on) heads means what a person looks like.

Omer Mas Capitolin, head of the House of Commons for Supportive Development, a grassroots NGO involved in legal action, called it a mechanical reflex for French police to stop non-whites, a practice he said was harmful to the person which is controlled and ultimately about the relationship between officers and members of the public they are expected to protect.

When you are always in control, lower your self-esteem and become a second-class citizen, said Mas Capitolin. Victims are afraid to file complaints in this place even if they know what happened is not normal, he said, because they fear the consequences of neighborhood police.

He praised the case of George Floyd, the Black American who died last year in Minneapolis after a white police officer crushed the knee on Floyds neck, raising awareness and becoming a catalyst for change in France.

These are practices that affect society as a whole, said Issa Coulibaly, head of Pazapas-Belleville, another organization involved in the issue. “As a downward spiral, profiling hurts young people ‘s sense of belonging to the nation’ s life and reinforces the prejudices of others about this population.”

NGOs have made it clear that they are not accusing individual police officers of being racist.

It’s so much in the culture. They never think there is a problem, said Ben Achour, the lawyer.

