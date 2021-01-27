Ivermectin should be allowed for Covid-19 patients under the new regulations





Ivermectin can be used for Covid-19 patients, but only under strictly controlled rules.

The South African drug regulator has approved the ‘compassionate’ use of Ivermectin to treat patients with Covid-19. Speaking at an event hosted by the National Press Club, Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, chief executive officer of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), said the decision was made to make sure people could take it. the drug safely. She added that Sahpra had received a lot of anecdotal evidence from medical practitioners prescribing Ivermectin off-label and from people trying to get pills on the black market. READ ALSO | PREPARED | Two people end up in the ICU after overdosing on Ivermectin in Pietermaritzburg last year By allowing compassionately controlled use of Ivermectin they hope to stop this. Professor Helen Rees, founder and executive director of the Wits and HIV Reproductive Health Institute, added: “Illegal importation becomes a safety concern because the drug being sold may not even be Ivermectin and you may get the wrong dose. “As a regulator, Sahpra should consider the security aspect.” Ivermectin is currently only registered for veterinary products in South Africa. Used to treat parasitic conditions in livestock. There has also been a limited use, under the rules of Article 21, to allow doctors to treat people with headaches and scabies. Semete-Makokotlela said Sahpra will issue detailed instructions on who will be able to give Ivermectin and how it will be done in the coming days. CEO of Sahpra, Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela. She added, however, that as part of the “use of compassion”, medical practitioners would need to provide them with ongoing feedback on how patients responded to the drug, telling them if it was effective and what the effects were. side effects occur. Sahpra – like the World Health Organization, the US Federal Drug Administration, the UK Drugs and Health Products Regulatory Agency and health regulators in Europe – has been waiting for better clinical data on Ivermect to become available. READ ALSO | CIS health to investigate Ivermectin overdose in Pietermaritzburg The regulator said existing evidence for the effectiveness of the drug has been small and the data presented is insufficient to allow them to approve large-scale use. Rees said greater clinical trials, along with information from medical practitioners, would help Sahpra make a firm decision about the safety and efficacy of Ivermectin in treating Covid-19. “Everyone wants more data. “This will be the game changer,” she added.

