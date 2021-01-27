On International Holocaust Remembrance Day: Voices from the Warsaw Ghetto





Rumors from the Ghetto tell the story of an extraordinary secret project carried out inside the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II. Codenamed Oyneg Shabbat (The Joy of the Sabbath), a team of ‘scholars’ wrote and collected documents detailing life and death within the ghetto. The archive began as the Germans created the grotesque ghetto prison city, separating the Jewish population of Warsaw from their Catholic neighbors and destroying the city both physically and as the center of Jewish life in Eastern Europe. Led by historian Emanuel Ringelblum, the archive included surveys on schooling, smuggling, street life, bitter jokes, the price of bread. Project members collected posters, songs, newspapers, pamphlets and even tram tickets that together convey the essence of the Ghetto. As the community withdrew from his apartments, was transported to Treblinka and killed, these researchers collected pieces of evidence written in notebooks and thrown out of train windows. This colossal and dangerous enterprise aimed to create the history of a people to warn the world and preserve the memory of a community caught up in life, faith and hope on the brink of destruction. Almost everyone who worked on the project was killed, including Ringelblum himself. But in the final days of the Ghetto and the ensuing uprising, the archive was buried in ruins and recovered after the war. Drawing on the words of the Oyneg Shabbat project and the memoirs of Janina Davidowicz, then a child who rescued the Ghetto shortly before its destruction, this program marks the time behind the walls when people lived and fought for another life, using rare records reimagine the sounds of an extinct world. BBC presenter: Monica Whitlock. Producer: Mark Burman and Monica Whitlock. Use the audio reader above to listen to the program. You enable MPR News. Individual donations stand behind the clarity of coverage by our reporters across the state, the stories that connect us and the conversations that offer perspectives. Help the MPR remain a resource that unites the people of Minnesota. Donate today. A $ 17 gift makes the difference.

