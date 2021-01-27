Liquidation does not mean the funds are ‘legally disbursed,’ PhilHealth said





(Philstar.com) – 27 January 2021 – 8:52 pm

MANILA, Philippines – A senator on Wednesday questioned PhilHealth’s claim that the controversial P15 billion funds allegedly pocketed by its officials are not lacking and, conversely, are almost completely liquidated. Such an assertion was made yesterday by Dante Gierran, a lawyer and a certified public accountant who heads the state health insurer, amid public scrutiny by allegations the corruption the agency is facing from 2020 that has dragged on until this year . But in a statement, Senator Panfilo Lacson said simply liquidation did not immediately mean that the air is already clean and no uncertainty would follow it. “If public funds are not spent on COVID-19 as required by the Temporary Reimbursement Mechanism, but on dialysis centers and nursing homes and which are not clearly authorized, it can still be declared liquidated – but that does not mean that the funds have been legally distributed, “he said. The growing allegations that surfaced within PhilHealth last year were triggered by a whistleblower who claimed that members of his executive committee amassed the said amount through fraudulent schemes. This eventually led to a leadership shake-up within the agency, along with officials being indicted before the ombudsman, and Gierran was given an ultimatum in December 2020 to clear PhilHealth ranks. The Senate, where an investigation was conducted to look into the allegations, had recommended that charges be filed against Health Secretary Francisco Duque III as well, but he would be cleared by the working group formed by President Rodrigo Duterte, who had consistently backed the chief his health amid criticism. “This is why, as we already know, some former and current PhilHealth officials are currently facing charges from the DOJ-led task force,” Lacson added. In Congress, Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna) demanded a special check following Gierran’s claim for liquidation as soon as possible. “It has already been a finding by Congress that the IRM is abnormal,” he said. “This so-called liquidation will not only make it all right or erase the fact that it is abnormal or even criminal.” It is unclear whether the PhilHealth chief would further elaborate on his remarks, as he did not present figures at the conference. But the agency on its social media platforms had shown a table detailing how many had already been released and liquidated. In its last update on Jan. 13, PhilHealth said 401 medical facilities are now completed in liquidation by 711, with 245 halves in its progress and 65 under 50%.







