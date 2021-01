Telegraph Russian authorities offer contradictory explanations for Kremlin-like security at Putin’s alleged palace Russia’s top security agencies have offered contradictory explanations for the increased security measures around a billion-dollar property in the Black Sea, dubbed the “Putin Palace” by opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Navalnys on YouTube about the residence, President Vladimir Putin was forced to issue a denial on Monday, insisting that neither he nor his family own property, the existence of which infuriated millions of Russians.Angry protests spread throughout the area 11 States on Saturday in response to allegations against Mr. and the arrest of Mr Navalny who was jailed for violating the terms of his probation.The day after the politician was jailed, Mr Navalny’s team published the investigation on the property which detailed a network of its obscure owners, as well as President Putin close friends and relatives who allegedly threw money into its construction and maintenance ieved to be Russia’s largest private pub boasts a casino, private theater and even a smoking room with a stripping spear. Waters along the coast are off-limits to fishermen, and the Kremlin’s security service, the FSO, is known to be issuing permits to anyone wishing to approach, which has been seen as the ultimate proof that President Putin uses the palace. The floor plans of the palace as well as the rare photographs and 3D visualizations showing its rich interior have been made behind jokes and have given countless parodies and memes online. The Russian news newspaper RBC on Wednesday quoted a statement from the country’s main intelligence agency FSB, explaining that it had to close airspace over the property due to the espionage activities of a number of neighboring countries, including NATO members. s. The FSB, however, failed to comment on the fact that the no-fly zone was first established there in 2011. Separately, the FSO, whose job it is to provide security for senior Russian officials, including the president, on Wednesday , denied that there is any object in the area under his protection.

