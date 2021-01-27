Philippines protests new Chinese law as `verbal threat of war | INTERNATIONAL LAW





MANILA, Philippines (AP) The Philippines has protested a new Chinese law authorizing its coast guard to open fire on foreign ships and destroy other countries’ structures on the islands it claims, the Manila top diplomat said Wednesday. Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said in a tweet that the new Chinese law is a verbal threat of war to any country that challenges it. Failure to comply with the law is submission to it, he said. While passing the law is a sovereign prerogative, this given the area involved, or for that matter South China’s high seas is a verbal threat of war to any country that defies the law, Locsin said. The China Coast Guard Act, which was passed on Friday, empowers the force to take all necessary measures, including the use of weapons, when national sovereignty, sovereignty rights and jurisdiction are being unlawfully violated by human rights organizations. foreigners or individuals at sea. The law also authorizes the Coast Guard to destroy structures of other countries built on reefs and islands claimed by China and to seize or order foreign ships entering Chinese territorial waters illegally to leave. Chinese law increases stocks and the possibility of clashes with regional maritime rivals. The Philippine protest is the latest publicly formulated public criticism from Manila and China with increasingly affirmative action in controversial waters, despite the best ties nurtured by President Rodrigo Duterte with Beijing. Last July, Locsin warned China of a tougher response if military exercises being staged by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in the South China Sea spilled over into Philippine territory. China and the Philippines, along with Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei, have locked themselves in territorial rivalries in the South China Sea in tense debates for decades. Indonesian forces have also had confrontations with Chinese Coast Guard and fishing flotillas in what Indonesian officials say are their territorial waters near the South China Sea. The United States has no strategic water claims, but its naval forces have challenged China’s territorial claims over the entire sea. China has warned the US to stay away from what it says is a purely Asian dispute but Washington has said it will continue to deploy its warships in the disputed region. A U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, USS Theodore Roosevelt, sailed in the South China Sea on Saturday to conduct routine operations, “promoting the freedom of the seas and securing America’s allies,” Admiral General Doug Verissimo said in a statement. Tensions have flared in recent years as China transformed seven controversial reefs into Spratlys, the most controversial region in the South China Sea, into missile-protected island bases, including three with military-scale runways. China and the nations of Southeast Asia have negotiated a regional code of conduct to discourage aggression in disputed waters but talks have been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The China Coast Guard is also active near the uninhabited islands of the East China Sea controlled by Japan but claimed by Beijing.

