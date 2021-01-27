Global ice sheets melting at worst rates: UK scientists | Climate news





The loss rate increased from 0.8 trillion tons per year in the 1990s to 1.3 trillion tons per year by 2017, with potentially catastrophic consequences.

The rate at which ice is disappearing around the world matches the worst-case scenarios of global warming, British scientists have warned in new research. A team from the universities of Edinburgh, Leeds and University College London said the rate at which ice is melting across the polar regions and mountains of the world has increased significantly in the last 30 years. Using satellite data, experts found that the Earth lost 28 trillion tons of ice between 1994 and 2017. The loss rate has increased from 0.8 trillion tonnes per year in the 1990s to 1.3 trillion tonnes per year by 2017, with potentially catastrophic consequences for people living in coastal areas, they said. The ice sheets are now following the worst-case warming scenarios set by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), said Thomas Slater, a researcher at the University of Leeds Center for Polar Observation and Modeling. Rising sea levels at this rate will have very serious impacts on coastal communities this century. The United Nations IPCC contribution has been critical to shaping international climate change strategies, including the 2015 Paris Agreement, in which most of the nations that emit greenhouse gases agreed to take steps to mitigate the effect of global warming. The university study, published in the journal European Union of Geosciences The Cryosphere, was the first of its kind to use satellite data. She observed 215,000 mountain glaciers around the globe, polar ice caps in Greenland and Antarctica, ice shelves floating around Antarctica, and sea ice stretching across the Arctic and Southern Oceans. Losses in the Arctic, Antarctic The survey found that the biggest losses in the last three decades were from the Arctic Sea ice and Antarctic ice shelves, both of which swim in the polar oceans. While such ice loss does not directly contribute to sea level rise, its destruction stops the ice sheets from reflecting solar radiation and thus indirectly contributes to rising sea levels. As sea ice shrinks, more solar energy is being absorbed by the oceans and atmosphere, causing the Arctic to warm faster than anywhere else on the planet, said Isobel Lawrence, a researcher at the University of Leeds Not only does this accelerate the melting of sea ice, but it also worsens the melting of glaciers and ice sheets that causes sea levels to rise, she added. A previous study published in the journal Proceedings of the US-based National Academy of Sciences estimated that global sea levels could rise by two meters (6.5 meters) by the end of this century due to global warming and emissions. serrave. The report also said that in the worst case scenario, global temperatures would warm by more than five degrees Celsius (nine degrees Fahrenheit), causing water to rise, displacing millions of people living in coastal areas. Another study, published in 2019 by US-based Climate Central said that up to 300 million people could be affected by devastating floods by 2050, about three times more than previously estimated. The number could go up to 630 million up to 2100. The study warned that major coastal cities such as Indias Mumbai, Chinas Shanghai and Thailands Bangkok could sink over the next 30 years. About 237 million people threatened by rising sea levels live in Asia alone, the research said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos